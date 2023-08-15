Top 5 strongest dungeon bosses in Destiny 2

Dungeons are a relatively recent addition to Destiny 2, first introduced in Forsaken with the Shattered Throne. Since then, Bungie has added three more dungeons: Pit of Heresy, Prophecy, and Master Vault of Glass. Each dungeon has its own unique theme, setting, and rewards, but they all share one thing in common—a final boss that will push players to their limits.

These bosses are not only powerful enemies with high health and damage output but also require players to coordinate their actions, communicate effectively, and execute complex strategies. Some of these bosses are so challenging that defeating them has become a badge of honor for the most skilled and dedicated players in the community. Let's take a look at the top five strongest dungeon bosses in Destiny 2.

Grasp of Avarice and four other challenging Dungeon Bosses in Destiny 2

5) Zulmak (Pit of Heresy)

Pit of Heresy is an eerie dungeon set on the Moon that thrusts Guardians deep into the heart of the Hive's darkness. While it may be the easiest dungeon on this list, it still poses a significant challenge, especially during the boss encounter.

The mechanics of the dungeon may be simple, but the density of enemies and the intensity of the final confrontation set it apart. You must navigate an onslaught of enemies during the boss battle, and while things can get chaotic, the dungeon design ensures players won't become overwhelmed.

The inclusion of rally banner spots before each encounter streamlines the experience, reducing the frustration factor present in earlier dungeons. In the end, Pit of Heresy showcases that a well-crafted encounter can provide substantial challenges without being overly frustrating.

4) Kell Echo (Prophecy)

Prophecy, one of Destiny 2's most visually captivating dungeons, holds the fourth spot on our list. As you traverse the surreal landscape of the Nine's realm, you face a series of encounters that gradually escalate in difficulty. At its core, the dungeon's mechanics challenge players' adaptability and resource management.

Despite the enemies being highly difficult, the Kell Echo boss fight in the Prophecy dungeon is fairly straightforward. There will be three plates in the main room that need to be cleansed. Remove the Light or Dark effect by gathering the appropriate motes. Three different Kell Echo variations, Knight Echoes, and Ogres are all present in this room and will be shooting at you from the corners.

The Prophecy dungeon may be shorter compared to other dungeons in the list, but Kell Echo adds complex and challenging mechanics to the overall dungeon run.

3) Persys (Spire of the Watcher)

Spire of the Watcher ushers you back to Mars, immersing you in an intricate dance of mechanics and chaos. While its mechanics are relatively straightforward, the boss battles are where this dungeon truly shines, putting players' skills to the ultimate test.

The encounters feature bosses with substantial health pools and complex movement patterns. The challenge lies not only in dealing with damage but also in surviving the onslaught of attacks and maintaining optimal positioning.

A unique mechanic introduced halfway through the dungeon adds a layer of complexity, requiring precise execution to secure victory. You must adapt swiftly and learn to anticipate boss movements, making Spire of the Watcher a thrilling experience.

2) Captain Avarokk (Grasp of Avarice)

Introduced in Destiny's 30th Anniversary DLC, Grasp of Avarice plunges Guardians into the depths of the infamous Loot Cave, setting the stage for an epic showdown with a Fallen pirate lord. What makes this boss particularly challenging is the unique mix of enemy types players must face. Hive and Fallen forces converge, presenting a dynamic battlefield that demands versatile strategies.

The fight against the Pirate Lord itself is a multifaceted challenge. You must demonstrate mastery over quick and efficient ad-clear abilities while also delivering precise boss damage. The tension escalates with each phase, culminating in a climactic final battle where you must fend off multiple mini-bosses, including a sniper shank with deadly long-range capabilities.

The close-quarters combat and the densely populated arena make the fight even more challenging, demanding your utmost attention to positioning and awareness.

1) Calus (Duality)

Taking the top spot as the strongest dungeon boss in Destiny is Calus. This Cabal-themed dungeon immerses players in a journey into Emperor Calus' mind, culminating in a battle against his ultimate Nightmare. The unique bell mechanic adds an additional layer of pressure, transforming encounters into timed struggles that require precise execution.

You must navigate through a maze of Cabal Phalanxes, who possess the power to insta-kill with one melee attack or push players into walls. This unforgiving environment, combined with the boss's powerful attacks, creates an exhilarating yet challenging experience. The fights demand precise positioning, quick reflexes, and unyielding determination.