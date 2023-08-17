Top 5 weakest dungeon bosses in Destiny 2

Dungeons are a top-tier end-game activity in Destiny 2 that feature unique mechanics and puzzles. These dungeons also have bosses with great difficulty and deep lore, which require coordinated efforts and actions to beat. However, the difficulty of the boss varies depending on your level and previous experiences.

In this article, we'll look at five of the weakest raid dungeon bosses according to Destiny 2's lore.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Readers should note that this list has been ranked based on each boss' power tied to the lore rather than encounter mechanics.

Phalanx Echo, Phry'zhia, and the three other weak dungeon bosses in Destiny 2

5) Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer (Duality)

Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer (Image via Bungie)

Nightmare of Gahlran is the first boss of the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2. This boss is an Ultra Nightmare manifested form of Gahlran, the Sorrow-Bearer. Gahlran was a former Shadows of Calus member who was driven insane by an ancient Ascendant Hive artifact, the Crown of Sorrow.

In the Crown of Sorrow raid, Gahlran is the final boss you'll encounter. If we judge based on the true form rather than the nightmare form, Gahlran has a limited degree of paracausal power alongside the power of deception, making him the least weak dungeon boss.

4) Collective nightmares of Emonut, Ka'hok, and Uroa (Duality)

In fourth place, we have the Nightmares of Emonut, Ka'hok, and Uroa from the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2. As this dungeon is a mindscape of Calus, everything is inside Calus' mind, making them less of a threat in reality.

In the "Unlock the Vault" encounter, there are three Ultra Nightmare bosses, including:

Nightmare of Ka'hok, Sworn of Umun'arath- an Ultra Nightmare Legionary, part of the Midnight Coup that overthrew Emperor Calus.

an Ultra Nightmare Legionary, part of the Midnight Coup that overthrew Emperor Calus. Nightmare of Emonut, Sworn of Moli Imoli- an Ultra Nightmare Incendior who also participated in the Midnight Coup.

an Ultra Nightmare Incendior who also participated in the Midnight Coup. Nightmare of Uroa, Sworn of Shayotet- an Ultra Nightmare Centurion, also part of the military-led coup that dethroned Emperor Calus.

Although all of these Darkness-infused enemies are based on the fears of Calus, they can be defeated without breaking a sweat.

3) Captain Avarokk, the Covetous (Grasp of Avarice)

Captain Avarokk, the Covetous (Image via Bungie)

Captain Avarokk, the Covetous, is the final captain boss of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2. He's formed a crew of rogue Eliksni to collect riches from across the system. Although there's no proof of Captain Avarokk being an Infamous Fallen mercenary, he's known for killing Wilhelm-7 and taking his Loot.

Currently, the information available about Captain Avarokk is very limited and only points to the fact that he's a Fallen pirate mercenary who tricked and killed Wilhelm-7 to obtain a massive pile of loot in Destiny 2. This feat does not speak to his power, so he deserves a high place on this list.

2) Phry'zhia, the Insatiable (Grasp of Avarice)

Phry'zhia, the Insatiable (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have the first boss of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Phry'zhia, the Insatiable. This dungeon was added to Destiny 2 with the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. Phry'zhia, the Insatiable, is a massive Hive Ogre serving as an Ultra in the first counter of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Although it has simple mechanics such as collecting and depositing Cursed Engrams, the first boss is really annoying with its chunky health bar.

While encounters in this dungeon either have a high enemy population or bosses with high health points, the Phry'zhia encounter has both in check. As this list is based on power according to the lore rather than mechanics, Phry'zhia ranks high as a weak boss in Destiny 2.

1) Phalanx Echo (Prophecy)

Prophecy is a Taken Dungeon introduced with the release of Season of Arrivals in Destiny 2. While Kell Echo is the final boss of this dungeon, Phalanx Echo is the defender of the way into this vast realm of the Nine.

As Prophecy serves as a teaser for the future, the enemies also represent different adversaries of the Guardian in Destiny 2. Although Kell Echo was a prophecy to Eramis, Kell of Darkness, the Phalanx Echo represents a mere Blood Guard Legionary. Despite being in a close-quarter and highly populated arena, this boss is the easiest on the list, earning the first spot.