All new and returning Destiny 2 weapons for March 2024 

Despite the big gap between now and The Final Shape, Bungie isn't done bringing in additions to Destiny 2. While the regular hotfixes have always been the developer's way of taking the live service forward, keeping a community active for four months is a challenge. However, it seems that the company has some plans to ensure more engagement within in-game activities.

In March, players can expect a major hotfix in the first week, called Update 7.3.5. Multiple new and returning weapons will be a part of this patch, all accessible via in-game activities, such as the Nightfall, Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and Trials of Osiris.

This article lists all the weapons coming into the loot pool of Destiny 2 starting March 2024, including new and re-issued gear pieces.

Every weapon getting added to the Destiny 2 loot pool starting March 2024

As mentioned, the new wave of Destiny 2 weapons will include a mixture of new and reruns. This means the rerun weapons will have different perks from their previous versions. However, it doesn't mean the previous versions are useless, as new perks in old weapons make them viable with the current meta.

Here is a list of all new Destiny 2 weapons listed for different activities, alongside their archetypes:

Trials of Osiris:

The Prophet Aggressive Framed Stasis Scout Rifle . Origin Traits include Alacrity, One Quiet Moment, and Tex Balanced Stock. (new)

. Origin Traits include Alacrity, One Quiet Moment, and Tex Balanced Stock. (new) The Summoner Solar Adaptive Framed Auto Rifle. Origin Traits include Alacrity, One Quiet Moment, and Wild Card. (rerun)

Iron Banner:

Tusk of the Boar Wave Framed Strand Grenade Launcher . Origin Traits include Skulking Wolf and Field Tested. (new)

. Origin Traits include Skulking Wolf and Field Tested. (new) Multimach CCX Lightweight Framed Kinetic Submachine Gun. Origin Traits include Skulking Wolf and Field Tested. (rerun).

Nightfall:

The Wild Style Double-Fire Framed Solar Grenade Launcher. Origin Traits include Stunning Recovery, Vanguard's Vindication, and Tex Balanced Stock. (new)

Origin Traits include Stunning Recovery, Vanguard's Vindication, and Tex Balanced Stock. (new) The Slammer Vortex Framed Stasis Sword. Origin Traits include Stunning Recovery and Vanguard's Vindication.

The following list includes the release dates of all the new and rerun weapons in Destiny 2:

The Wild Style: March 5, 2024.

The Summoner Standard and Adept: March 12, 2024.

The Slammer Standard and Adept: March 19, 2024.

The Prophet Standard and Adept: March 19, 2024.

Tusk of the Boar: April 2, 2024.

Therefore, the loot pool of Destiny 2 Season of the Wish after the March update will look like this:

Trials of Osiris: The Summoner Solar Auto Rifle, The Prophet Stasis Scout Rifle, Incisor Strand Trace Rifle, Eye of Sol Kinetic Sniper Rifle, Cataphract GL3 Strand Drum Grenade Launcher, Igneous Hammer Solar Hand Cannon, The Messenger Kinetic Pulse Rifle, Unexpected Resurgence Arc Glaive.

The Summoner Solar Auto Rifle, The Prophet Stasis Scout Rifle, Incisor Strand Trace Rifle, Eye of Sol Kinetic Sniper Rifle, Cataphract GL3 Strand Drum Grenade Launcher, Igneous Hammer Solar Hand Cannon, The Messenger Kinetic Pulse Rifle, Unexpected Resurgence Arc Glaive. Nightfall: Wild Style Solar Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher, The Slammer Stasis Sword, Undercurrent Arc Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher, Uzume RR4 Solar Sniper Rifle, Warden’s Law Strand Hand Cannon, Pre Astyanax IV Solar Bow, Loaded Question Arc Fusion Rifle, Braytech Osprey Void Rocket Launcher.

Wild Style Solar Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher, The Slammer Stasis Sword, Undercurrent Arc Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher, Uzume RR4 Solar Sniper Rifle, Warden’s Law Strand Hand Cannon, Pre Astyanax IV Solar Bow, Loaded Question Arc Fusion Rifle, Braytech Osprey Void Rocket Launcher. Iron Banner: Multimach CCX Kinetic Submachine Gun, Tusk of the Boar Strand Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher, Lethal Abundance Strand Auto Rifle, Riiswalker Kinetic Shotgun, Point of the Stag Arc Bow, The Guiding Sight Strand Scout Rifle, Swarm of the Raven Void Drum Grenade Launcher, Pressurized Precision Strand Fusion Rifle, Jorum’s Claw Solar Pulse Rifle, Bite of the Fox Kinetic Sniper Rifle

Bungie still has two new weapons to introduce from each activity. However, their release date remains unknown.