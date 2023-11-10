Destiny 2 updated loot pool for Season of the Wish 

The Destiny 2 community is inching closer to the launch of Season 23. With the inevitable conclusion to the Lightfall saga, players are also preparing themselves according to the changes mentioned for the sandbox. One of the changes includes the vaulting and the addition of weapons from the loot pool, specifically from Trials of Osiris, Nightfall Strikes, and Iron Banner.

This article will list the updated loot pool that will be available in Season of the Wish. While Trials of Osiris and Nightfall Strikes have Adept versions of the following gear pieces, the Iron Banner will simply pass along the vaulted weapons in the focusing section.

Every vaulted and new weapon in the Destiny 2 Season 23 loot pool

Legendary weapons from activity loot pools can get vaulted every season until they return with new perks almost three seasons later. Bungie often introduces new weapons or brings back gear pieces from past seasons, exchanging them with the vaulted ones in the loot pool to balance weapon types, new perks, and archetypes.

Here is a list of weapons that are getting removed from the Season of the Wish loot pool:

Trials of Osiris: The Immortal Aggressive Framed Strand Submachine Gun and Astral Horizon Aggressive Framed Kinetic Shotgun.

The Immortal Aggressive Framed Strand Submachine Gun and Astral Horizon Aggressive Framed Kinetic Shotgun. Nightfall Strikes: Buzzard Adaptive Framed Kinetic Sidearm and The Swarm Arc High Impact Framed Machine Gun.

Buzzard Adaptive Framed Kinetic Sidearm and The Swarm Arc High Impact Framed Machine Gun. Iron Banner: Dark Decider Rapid Fire Framed Arc Auto Rifle and Gunnora's Axe Precision Slug Framed Arc Shotgun.

Following these weapons are some of the new and returning gear pieces that will replace them. Here is a list including every upcoming weapon in the Destiny 2 Season 23 loot pool:

Trials of Osiris: Incisor Strand Adaptive Framed Trace Rifle (new) and Eye of Sol Kinetic Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle (returning).

Incisor Strand Adaptive Framed Trace Rifle (new) and Eye of Sol Kinetic Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle (returning). Nightfall Strikes: Undercurrent Arc Wave Framed Grenade Launcher (new) and Uzume RR4 Solar Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle (returning).

Undercurrent Arc Wave Framed Grenade Launcher (new) and Uzume RR4 Solar Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle (returning). Iron Banner: Lethal Abundance Strand High Impact Framed Auto Rifle (new) and Riiswalker Kinetic Lightweight Framed Shotgun (returning).

Regarding the weapons that are getting vaulted, players do not have any way to obtain the Buzzard Sidearm currently in the game. The final week for farming was Week 9 within The Scarlet Keep Nightfall, which isn't currently available. It was the same with The Swarm and The Immortal, where each had their last run between October 24 and October 31.

However, the week between November 7 and 14 is giving away the Astral Horizon Shotgun, the only time for players to farm it. Once all the weapons mentioned above are vaulted, players will obtain them only via Legacy Focusing, not as a drop from the respective activities.