Bungie confirms vaulted weapons from the Destiny 2 Season 23 loot pool

Similar to any Destiny 2 seasons in the past, Bungie will be vaulting a few Legendary weapons temporarily. However, with the current updates being close to a new expansion, players can expect the weapons leaving now to be off for a fair amount of time. Therefore, it is important to farm each weapon ahead of the season's ending period, as few of these gear pieces have their expiry date earlier than the final week.

In the recent TWID (This Week in Destiny), Bungie confirmed all the weapons that will be leaving the loot pool in Season 23. However, these weapons will still have the standard version within the focusing section, only to have their Adept version taken away.

Aside from Nightfall and Trials of Osiris, Destiny 2 doesn't have a ritual activity that can offer players with Adept weapons. Hence, the aforementioned activities are the only ones that currently matter during seasonal weapons vaulting.

Every weapon leaving the Destiny 2 Season 23 loot pool

Destiny 2 Season 23 is scheduled to be released on November 28, 2023, following the ongoing Festival of the Lost event. As mentioned earlier, players looking to grind the event out should keep another eye on the ongoing Grandmaster Nightfall in Week 9. The Scarlet Keep is giving away Buzzard's standard and Adept version, making this the last week to farm.

Buzzard Sidearm as shown in the Destiny 2 database (Image via Bungie)

See here for a list of every weapon getting vaulted with the end of Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, alongside the final date of the weapons:

The Buzzard Sidearm from Nightfall Pool (the final week for farming is between October 17 and 24).

The Swarm Machine Gun from Nightfall Pool (the final week for farming is between October 24 and 31).

The Immortal Submachine Gun from Trials of Osiris (the final week for farming is between October 24 and 31)

Astral Horizon Shotgun from Trials of Osiris (the final week for farming is between November 7 and 14).

Aside from focusing, players won't get the aforementioned weapons's standard, or Adept as a drop. Readers should note that Bungie will be revealing upcoming weapons for the Season 23 loot pool in due time, which can include a mixture of returning and new weapons. This article will be updated when there are further information available.