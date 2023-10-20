"Immaru made me turn off my dialogue:" Destiny 2 players are unhappy with the Festival of the Lost narration

The new Destiny 2 Halloween event seems to be following in the footsteps of previous editions, where Bungie has put in the Haunted Sectors as a primary activity, alongside similar types of enemies and rewards. However, this year's Exotic and Eerie focus is a welcome change, allowing everyone to collect currencies and pick the weapons they want.

With everything in place, the community is irritated by a bizarre "bug" found within Haunted Sectors. While the activity itself is fine, the community appears to be having a problem with the annoying repetition of dialogues from Immaru within the Haunted Sectors.

Redditor u/iRambL points out the issue by stating the following:

Immaru made me turn off my dialogue for the first time in this entire game.

While Immaru is pretty well-received in the community for his demeanor and dialogues, players haven't appreciated his recent voice lines very well in the event.

Immaru's dialogues under criticism in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023

Compared to other events, Festival of the Lost has always been a little repetitive for the Destiny 2 community. While most annual events are known for introducing new locations and activities, the Haunted Sectors are just re-skins of existing Lost Sectors in the game, paired with new enemy types and objectives.

Expand Tweet

However, Bungie changed things up in the narration department, where they added Immaru and Eido in the comms, guiding Guardians through the missions. As mentioned before, Immaru has a fair number of fans in the Destiny 2 community.

However, the issue comes in the middle of the activity, when his dialogue seems to be either bugged out, or intended to annoy players. With every Headless kill in the Haunted Sector, Immaru repeats the same dialogue. The voice line is the following:

"Don't disappoint me, neon nerd."

Other players aside from the post author shared that they had the same experience while playing the event:

Comment byu/iRambL from discussion inDestinyTheGame Expand Post

Comment byu/iRambL from discussion inDestinyTheGame Expand Post

Comment byu/iRambL from discussion inDestinyTheGame Expand Post

Comment byu/iRambL from discussion inDestinyTheGame Expand Post

Comment byu/iRambL from discussion inDestinyTheGame Expand Post

Comment byu/iRambL from discussion inDestinyTheGame Expand Post

The issue is most likely a bug that Bungie will be looking to deploy a fix for as soon as possible. Destiny 2 events are meant to be run countless times for accumulating currencies and gathering loot. Hence, it becomes a problem when the activity features an annoying voice consistently spamming the same dialogue for two to three minutes.