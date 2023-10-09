The Destiny 2 community is split in the war between weapon crafting and RNG drops 

Destiny 2's core mechanics to obtain loot have changed since its release in 2017. While the community had to rely on RNG for the vast majority of the initial years, such isn't the case in the current version. With the guarantee of god-roll weapons via the crafting method, many are wondering if the charm of anticipating a random god-roll through RNG is withering away.

Players opposing the crafting are not happy with the reduced replayability, as it is making them "play the game less." On the other hand, since crafting has made obtaining a god roll much easier, there's every reason for the other party to be in favor.

This mechanic is pretty similar to the "weapon rerolling" mechanic in Destiny 1, wherein veteran players weren't happy for similar reasons, leading Bungie to remove the mechanic altogether.

Weapons crafting vs. RNG debate continues among the Destiny 2 community

While the main debate might seem to be between weapons crafting and RNG, it's ultimately between hardcore and newer players in Destiny 2. The recent outrage on weapons crafting is all from veterans, who cover up almost 75% of the player base. Since all endgame loots are being handed out without much effort, players haven't warmed up to the notion yet.

Taking away weapons crafting can prove to be harmful in the current state of the game as well. Readers should note that behind every god roll drop, there usually are hundreds of trash RNG drops following hours of farming. This approach has always been regular among hardcore players, but the concept of hour-long "grinding" might not even be possible for a specific group of people.

Renowned content creator Demonjoe had the following statement regarding weapon crafting in the current sandbox:

Crafting is killing Destiny 2 by making the loot grind less exciting and actively gives me less things to do in the game. They have single-handedly killed Raid Replayability, and actively do so to many other activities in the game.

Replies on Demojoe's tweet (Image via X)

Additional replies on Demonjoe's tweet (Image via X)

The aforementioned tweets are replies to Demonjoe's tweet, showing the community's mixed reaction to the situation.

Demonjoe's reply was to a post from DestinyTracker, asking a question on which opinion can get players in trouble. Demojoe's reply sparked several interactions, where half of the player base shares the same sentiment, whereas the other half seems to disagree heavily on the take.