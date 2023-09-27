Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.2.0.5 full patch notes: Crota's End loot changes, Heist Battleground Mars difficulty, and more 

Destiny 2 finally entered the sixth weekly reset of Season of the Witch following a horrifying DDoS attack. It seems that the stability of the official servers is more or less in check, and the community is facing fewer issues than last week. One can only hope that remains the case throughout the rest of the season.

This article lists all the patch notes from the September 26 weekly reset, titled Hotfix 7.2.0.5. To summarize, Bungie seems to have tweaked the loot pool of Crota's End alongside the difficulty of Heist Battleground Mars.

Disclaimer: Every patch note mentioned in this article is based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.2.0.5

1) ACTIVITIES

Destiny 2 Iron Banner (Image via Bungie)

IRON BANNER

Players now have a chance to earn Iron Banner engrams at the end of every Iron Banner match. Wins have a higher drop chance.

TRIALS OF OSIRIS

Slightly tuned the spawning zones for Burnout.

COMPETITIVE

The Vermillion Defender emblem can now be reacquired from Collections.

CRUCIBLE

Fixed several out-of-bounds spots in the Multiplex map.

Fixed an issue in Disjunction where players could spawn under the map.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Crota's End

Ir Yut from Crota's End (Image via Destiny 2)

Crota's End loot pool has been modified to have a more balanced distribution of armor pieces.

This change only affects armor. Weapon drops remain as before.

This is the new loot pool per encounter:

Abyss: helmet, gauntlets, and chest armor

Oversoul Throne Bridge: gauntlets, chest armor, and leg armor

Ir Yut: chest armor, leg armor, and class item

Crota, Son of Oryx: leg armor, class item, and helmet

Eidolon's Ally can now be reacquired from Collections with the correct purchase requirements.

Fixed the Spoils of Conquest Triumph to only require the player to find two hidden chests.

There was never a third chest to find.

NIGHTFALLS

Kelgorath boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Heist Battleground Mars

Reduced combatant count and frequency during some encounters in higher difficulty levels.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Astrocyte Verse (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Astrocyte Verse applied the Volatile debuff to unintended objects.

Fixed an issue where having too many perks active simultaneously could kick players to orbit.

WEAPONS

Necrochasm (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Shotguns had more damage falloff than intended when aiming sights down.

Fixed an issue where Special Ammo could be generated quickly by swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue where Necrochasm's Cursed Thrall Arc explosions dealt less damage than intended to combatants.

Updated the Necrochasm Catalyst description to reflect the requirements needed.

The Catalyst unlocks after obtaining 35 Essences of the Oversoul, no combatant defeats needed.

ABILITIES

Strand Warlock

Strand Warlock (Image via Bungie)

Weavewalk

While the player is in Weavewalk, Arc Soul, and No Time To Explain drones deal reduced damage.

Any perched Threadlings deployed while the player is in Weavewalk will deal reduced damage.

Players can no longer dunk the Spark while in Weavewalk.

While carrying the Spark, the damage resistance provided by Weavewalk is reduced.

ARTIFACT

Acolyte's Staff (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where Monochromatic Maestro was not working with Strand.

Fixed an issue where Elemental Munitions was granting more Special and Heavy Ammo than intended in combination with the Whirling Maelstrom Strand Hunter Aspect.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue where the High Energy Crucible bounty did not progress on energy weapon kills.

Fixed an issue where the Ritual Violence Seasonal Challenge description asked for combatant kills from Season of the Witch activities instead of ritual playlists.

3) UI AND UX

Fixed an issue where the Featured Quest tile had higher cursor friction than intended.

The description of Savathûn's Spire now properly reflects its two difficulty options.

4) GENERAL

The Season Pass will now properly reflect Pass ownership state for the Rank 71 reward.

The Dance Off emote now correctly reflects its additional effects when viewed in Eververse.