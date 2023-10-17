Destiny 2 Acosmic GSP god rolls, drop locations, and more

Destiny 2's Halloween event of 2023 is finally here in the Festival of the Lost. Players have the choice to dive deep into the event-exclusive activity, which comes in the form of Haunted Sectors. Bungie has introduced a new focusing system as well, allowing players to acquire every kind of gear and Exotics from Eva Levante, all in exchange for event currencies.

One such gear is the new Grenade Launcher tied to this year's Festival loot pool, called Acosmic GSP. This is a heavy Grenade Launcher with the Void elemental power mixed in, alongside being a Rapid-Fire Framed archetype for increased DPS.

The following article will list the best perks to have on the Acosmic GSP Grenade Launcher from Festival of the Lost, for both PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to acquire the Acosmic GSP Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2?

As said earlier, the Acosmic Grenade Launcher is the newest Festival of the Lost weapon, naturally being tied to only the event-exclusive activities. However, there is also another way to get the weapon, via the Weapons focusing and Eerie Engrams. Aside from the Acosmic, the weapon list includes Festival gears from previous editions, such as Jurassic Green, Horror Story, and Mechabre.

There are two ways in which you can go about focusing these weapons. To focus on a random Festival of the Lost weapon in 2023, you will need to exchange 1 Eerie Engram and 500 candies. However, on the other hand, for the new Acosmic Grenade Launcher, you will need 1 Eerie Engram, alongside 1000 candies.

The weapon will have randomized perk pools, regardless of the focusing you're investing in. However, there should be a curated version tied to the reward pool in the introductory mission, similar to previous editions of annual Destiny 2 events.

Much like any Heavy weapon in the game, aside from Machine Guns, most of them are exclusive for damaging elite or boss enemies in Destiny 2 PvE. While they are lethal against Guardians, Heavy Grenade Launchers aren't the most popular choice in the Crucible.

Best perks on Acosmic GSP Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE

Acosmic GSP god roll for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks that you should look for in the Acosmic GSP Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE:

Volatile Launch for a significant increase in blast radius.

Spike Grenades for Stability and increased damage on enemies upon direct hits.

Clown Cartridge for a random overflow upon reloading the weapon.

Explosive Light for up to 60% increased damage on enemies with maximum stacks. These stacks can be increased by collecting orbs of light.

For clearing trash mobs, Destabilizing Rounds can work instead of Explosive Light.

Best perks on Acosmic GSP Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvP

Acosmic GSP god roll for PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks that you should look for in the Acosmic GSP Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvP:

Confined Launch for Stability and Blast Radius.

High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed.

Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.

High Ground for increased damage upon attacking from a higher ground.

Quickdraw can work as an alternative to Impulse Amplifier as well.