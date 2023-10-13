Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023: Confirmed currencies, armor sets, and more

Destiny 2 has an annual event lined up for everyone before Season of the Witch concludes. Players looking to farm materials and armor pieces or simply keep themselves busy can hop onto the Festival of the Lost 2023 starting October 17. This Halloween-themed event brings new activities for everyone as well as new currencies and rewards.

Bungie's recent TWID (This week in Destiny) also announced new currencies and loot for everyone via the Haunted Lost Sectors in Festival of the Lost. From Eeerie Engrams to Hocus Focusings, this article will provide you with an overview of all the upcoming content in the 2023 edition of Festival of the Lost.

Every Engram and currency mechanic in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023

Starting October 17, players will get exclusive Eerie Engrams as drops for completing activities during the Festival runtime and will be free to open for treats and other currencies. As confirmed by Bungie, these Eerie Engrams are supposed to drop only from Haunted Sectors.

Since there will not be a guaranteed chance for these drops, players are recommended to complete a Legend Haunted Sector, which can boost the drop rate of these Engrams.

Regarding Hocus Focusing, Eva Levante will have a new feature in her inventory, allowing everyone to obtain Exotic armor pieces in exchange for Engram and candies. Aside from the Legendary Festival of the Lost weapons, there will also be Exotic Arms, Legs, Helmet, and Chest focusing.

The following list includes the cost of focusing on each item, be it Exotic armor pieces or Legendary weapons:

Exotic Arms: 1 Eerie Engram and 2500 Candies.

Exotic Legs: 1 Eerie Engram and 2500 Candies.

Exotic Chest: 1 Eerie Engram and 2500 Candies.

Exotic Head:1 Eerie Engram and 2500 Candies.

Random Festival of the Lost Weapon: 1 Eerie Engram and 50 Candies.

New Festival of the Lost weapon: 1 Eerie Engram Cost and 1000 Candies.

Eva Levante (Image via Destiny 2)

Players looking to focus on Exotic armor must have the expansion purchased on their account. Additionally, unlike Rahool's Exotic focusing, Exotic armor pieces from Hocus Focusing don't need to be unlocked for them to become eligible.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost armor sets for all three classes

The armor sets that will be available have already been voted on by the community ahead of this Destiny 2 event's release. Here is a list of all three armor sets scheduled to be released alongside this year's Halloween event:

Crawling Chaos armor for Titans (Spider).

Mygalomorph armor for Hunters (Spider).

Carapace armor for Warlocks (Beetle).

Titan armor (Image via Destiny 2)

Based on a few reliable leaks, the following Sparrows and Ghost Shells are also expected to be released:

Fairytale Flight Exotic Ship.

Stygian Seed Exotic Sparrow.

The Mourner Exotic Sparrow.

Spinneret Shell.

Heart Powered Shell.

Confection Shell.

Lastly, the Acosmic GSP Void Heavy Grenade Launcher will be the new weapon in the event loot pool and will feature interesting perk pools to choose from.