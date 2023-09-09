Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 leaks: New weapon, cosmetics, armor sets, and more

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost celebrates the essence of Halloween with the community by adding a limited-time activity, weapons, armor pieces, and more. Since there haven't been any official announcements from the company regarding this year's Festival entry, a few leaks have surfaced on the internet and social media websites.

JPDeathblade, also known as the owner of Today in Destiny, shared some 3D models of upcoming armor pieces for all three classes, including masks and cosmetic items. Additionally, readers interested in the new weapon can head to any Destiny API sites (Light. gg, Destiny Definition Archive) and look for the Acosmic GSP.

The following article lists every upcoming item in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023. Typically, players who haven't completed the Ghost Writer seal from last year will be able to do so this time around.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors and leaks subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All leaked items for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023

Similar to other annual Destiny 2 events, Bungie's model has become somewhat similar throughout the year. Be it Guardian Games, Dawning, or Festival of the Lost, these events come bearing new currencies and bounties alongside one new weapon each year. However, the main selling point of Bungie has always seemed to be tied to the ornaments.

Here are all the upcoming masks in Festival of the Lost 2023, alongside leaked images of every headpiece in JPDeathblade's post:

Calus Mask.

Tormentor Mask.

Mara Sov Mask.

Nimbus Mask.

Pouka Mask.

Clovis Bray Mask.

Good Boy Mask.

All upcoming Festival of the Lost Masks (Image via X)

Regarding armor sets, however, players will see the "creepy crawly" theme surrounding their gear piece. The following armor set has been voted by the community ahead of Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 for each class:

Crawling Chaos armor for Titans (Spider).

Mygalomorph armor for Hunters (Spider).

Carapace armor for Warlocks (Beetle).

All upcoming armor set for Festival of the Lost 2023 (Image via JPDeathblade)

Lastly, the event will be selling new Ghost Shells, Sparrows, and Ships, some of which are listed below:

Fairytale Flight Exotic Ship.

Stygian Seed Exotic Sparrow.

The Mourner Exotic Sparrow.

Spinneret Shell.

Heart Powered Shell.

Confection Shell.

Festival of the Lost 2023 Sparrows (Image via JPDeathblade)

Most of these items will be locked behind a paywall, except for the new weapon and event currencies.

New leaked weapon for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023

A new Heavy Void Grenade Launcher called Acosmic GSP will join the Festival of the Lost loot pool alongside the likes of Braytech Werewolf, Jurassic Green, and Mechabre. Here are the perks available in the weapon:

Enlightened Action, Impulse Amplifier, Surplus, Loose Change, Clown Cartridge, Field Prep, and Quickdraw.

Repulsor Brace, Cascade Point, Explosive Light, Wellspring, Collective Action, Destabilizing Rounds, and High Ground.

Acosmic GSP leaked perks (Image via D2Foundry)

Sadly, event weapons aren't craftable in the game, so it comes down to luck at the end of the day.