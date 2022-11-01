Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (November 1)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 continues to celebrate the Festival of the Lost. As the event moves into its third week of celebrations, Guardians will be treated to a brand-new range of spooky goodies in the game.

For the uninitiated, the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is a place where Guardians can purchase cosmetic items for their weapons and armor. Not just that, in certain cases, Sparrows and ships can also be availed from this store.

There are two ways in which these items can be purchased. The first is by spending Silver and the second is with the help of Bright Dust.

Ships, Ghost Shells, and more items in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week

Before we go on to this week's haul, Guardians need to remember that the items they can get their hands on with Bright Dust will only be available for the next week. Once the weekly reset sets in, these items will leave the store and a brand-new set of items will be sold.

Having said that, here's a quick rundown of everything that will be on sale at the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 this week.

1) Ships

Only one ship is available for purchase in the Eververse Store this week. The ship is known as the Retrograde Tourer and it resembles the Mystery Machine from the Scooby Doo series. This item might have a strange appeal to Guardians who've loved watching the big Great Dane and his friends on television while growing up. The Retrograde Tourer is priced at 2000 Bright Dust.

2) Ghost Shells

The Papercraft Aranea Shell in Destiny 2 (image via Bungie)

Ghost Shells have always been a prized ornament in Destiny 2. This week, there is only one Ghost Shell on sale in the game. Known as the Papercraft Aranea Shell, this item is priced at 2850 Bright Dust. However, this isn't the most expensive item in the Eververse Store for a change.

3) Sparrows

This week, Guardians can purchase a hobby-horse-shaped Sparrow in Destiny 2. Glowing in Starhorse-like colors, this item is the most expensive item that players will come across in the game this week. The Majestic Whinny Sparrow is priced at 3000 Bright Dust and will be available for just this week in the Eververse Store.

4) Weapon Ornaments

The Grand Overture machine gun will be getting a much-deserved weapon ornament this week in Destiny 2, following the weekly reset in the game. The ornament is known as the Promethean Prelude and it will be sold for 1250 Bright Dust in the game. Once purchased, this ornament will be activated across all accounts.

5) Masks

Masks have played an integral role in the Festival of the Lost. Without these items, Guardians cannot earn candy while completing activities. However, the mask that is available by default doesn't look the best.

Guardians can alter the appearance of the mask by using ornaments. This week's ornament is known as the Fynch mask and will be sold for 1200 Bright Dust. Alternatively, Guardians can get their hands on the Starhorse Mask as well, if they don't like the Fynch mask. This ornament will also be sold for 1200 Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

This concludes the comprehensive list of the items that will be sold in the Eververse Store this week. Guardians have time until the next weekly reset to get their hands on the items they like from the selection mentioned above. In case they miss it, these items will also be available for Silver for a specific amount of time.

