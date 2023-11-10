All PvP playlist updates for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish 

Destiny 2 Season 23 marks the conclusion of the Lightfall saga. Players recently learned about the 15th Wish and the seasonal title, giving them an idea of what to expect leading to The Final Shape. With many changes inbound for the upcoming few months, Bungie added a few more on the PvP side. The official TWID (This Week in Destiny) for October 9 includes the official notes.

This article focuses on the PvP side of things, as the formerly announced "strike team" of PvP devs seems to have come up with major updates regarding playlists and game modes. After years of content drought, Bungie promises to grant a lot of content that could remain permanently in the game for years to come.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Playlist changes, new game modes, rewards, and more for Destiny 2 Season 23 Crucible

The October 9 TWID starts with Bungie's PvP strike team addressing the community regarding the upcoming changes. As stated, all of the significant updates are tied to either playlists, rewards, game modes, or matchmaking. In one of the previous blog posts, the company talked about Heavy ammo spawns for Checkmate, reducing SBMM (skill-based matchmaking) for Control, and more.

Destiny 2 updated playlist for Season 23 (Image via Bungie)

Keeping these changes in mind for Season of the Witch, here is what Bungie is working on for Season of the Wish:

New playlists

Sparrow Control

Checkmate is the primary Control mode

Competitive rank adjustments

Trials of Osiris rewards

Competitive weapon focusing

New playlists can be expected to have 3v3 quickplay that will be in the weekly rotator, alongside 6v6 unranked with connection priority. They will rotate with different variations of the Control game mode.

While on the topic of Control, Bungie seems to have turned Season 22's Iron Banner Sparrow bug into a feature, making it an official game mode for Season of the Wish.

Sparrow bug (Image via Destiny 2)

Secondly, Bungie will be turning Checkmate into the primary Control game mode for the first few weeks of Season 23. This has been done largely based on community feedback, as the idea of more gunplay compared to ability fights has been touted universally.

For Trials of Osiris, players will be able to obtain weekly rewards based on the number of flawless wins on cards. Armor pieces, Enhancement Cores, weapons, and Enhancement Prisms are in store for three, four, five, and six wins, respectively. Lastly, Shaxx will be rewarding players with Legacy, focusing on Competitive weapons.

Saint-14 (Image via Destiny 2)

Previous weapons, such as Rose and Mercurial Overreach, will be available in the focusing section, granted that players have completed their placement matches for the week.

Here is a list of the ranks and the respective number of focusing allowed for them:

Untested: none

Copper: 1

Bronze: 2

Silver: 3

Gold: 4

Platinum: 5

Adept: 6

Ascendant: 7

There are a lot of additional changes scheduled for PvP in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, which can be found in the official blog post of Bungie.