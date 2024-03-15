Destiny 2 Into the Light Developer's livestream: Air date, time, twitch drops, and more

Bungie officially announced the airing date and time for Destiny 2 Into the Light Developer's livestream, which will occur thrice from March 19 to April 2. The community finally has something to sink its teeth into, after a significant dry for the past few weeks despite having an active annual event. The company also posted a first look at the expansion, where three classes seem to be fighting in an instance of the Last City, paired with Pyramids on the surface and the sky.

This article focuses more on the details of the Developer livestream alongside the emblem rewards tied to them. Everyone can win two emblems just by watching all three streams (30 minutes for one and two hours for another emblem).

Destiny 2 Into the Light Developer livestream airing date and time

The "Into the Light" Developer livestream will be held for the first time on March 19, at 10 am PT on Bungie's official Twitch channel. The following list provides an idea of the airing time across all major regions:

United States: 10 am PT (March 19, 26, and April 2)

10 am PT India: 10:30 pm IST (March 19, 26, and April 2)

10:30 pm IST China: 1 am local time (March 20, 27, and April 3)

1 am local time UK: 5 pm BST (March 19, 26, and April 2)

5 pm BST Australia: 4 am local time (March 20, 27, and April 3)

4 am local time Brazil: 2 pm local time (March 19, 26, and April 2)

Players can expect each stream to go on for about 45 minutes or an hour, minus the pre and post-shows. Bungie has stated:

"Each will focus on different part of the content update and be presented by our developers, who will be sharing tons of information and providing a hands-on preview."

Once the third and final stream concludes on April 2, the Into the Light Destiny 2 expansion will go live the week after, on April 9.

Destiny 2 Into the Light Developer's livestream Twitch drops

As mentioned, the three upcoming livestreams will have two Legendary emblems tied to them. These emblems can be earned by simply watching all three streams, collectively accumulating 30 minutes of watch time for the first emblem, and 2 hours for the second. The names of the emblems are "Those Held Dear" and "Echo Diamond."

The following Twitter post showcases the two emblems in question. However, you can also head to the March 14 TWID (This Week In Destiny) for a closer look at both the emblems.

Remember to link your Bungie ID with Twitch before turning on the livestream.

How to link Bungie ID with Twitch for Destiny 2 drops

Open up Bungie's official website, followed by the Destiny 2 page. Log in using the account on any platform. and then head to the Account Settings located just above "Log Out." Here, look for the "Account Linking" tab and then search for "Twitch." Click on "Link Account" and provide your Twitch credentials if asked.

Destiny 2 Account linking in Bungie.net (Image via Bungie)

Once you have received the drops, launch the game and look within the Flair section of in-game Collections, followed by the General tab of emblems. Both Destiny 2 emblems should be present here.