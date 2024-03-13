Destiny 2 Into the Light leaks hint at old planets' return, weekly missions, and more

Destiny 2 Into the Light is a minor expansion that Bungie has been working on for quite some time. The company hopes to bridge the gap between now and June, as the current season has already passed its running time due to The Final Shape delay. However, amid the disconnect and the content drought, there must be something exciting within the content list for Into The Light to get the community hooked once more.

Thankfully, reputed leak sources claim that Bungie is going to the nostalgia route with the expansion before The Final Shape. To summarize, aside from the previously leaked information about Recluse and Hammerhead, Into the Light will have old planets in the form of missions, weapons with overhauled perk pools, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by a reputed data miner named Liz. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All Destiny 2 Into the Light leaks and rumors

Destiny 2 Into the Light currently has no official confirmation of a release date. However, many in the community, including the leakers, are speculating the final date to be April 9, 2024. With almost a couple of months between the release of Into the Light and The Final Shape, the former certainly has boots to fill.

The community is no stranger to minor expansions between releases, as the 30th Anniversary Destiny 2 update shared the same goal of keeping the players busy due to a delay.

According to Liz, one of the reputed leakers from Bungie Leaks Discord has been busy revealing details on the mini-expansion little by little. It didn't take a lot for everyone to figure out Recluse and Hammerhead's return via the Today in Destiny website. However, here are some additional information from the leakers:

"Missions will take place on old planets, different planet each week."

They added:

"Old planet weapons will be reissued with new perks, unsure which planets or if it's the ones with the missions."

Leaks from Liz in Bungie Leaks Discord (Image via X)

Regarding the Destiny 2 missions, IO had the Whisper mission, alongside the vaulted Zero Hour quest. Other planets include Mercury, Mars, and Titan. If the leaks are true, players can expect everything to rotate among these four vaulted planets.