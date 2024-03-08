Destiny 2 leaks hint at The Recluse's return alongside other Black Armory weapons

The Recluse was an iconic weapon in the Destiny 2 universe that carried an entire community on its back through multiple endgames. However, Bungie went under a lot of fire for its decision to vault the weapon with Beyond Light, leading many players to even quit and not touch the game ever since. A recent leak, however, hints at the return of this fan-favorite gear piece alongside other weapons as well.

The recent leaks come from the Eververse Store calendar in a third-party website called Today In Destiny. It shows that the upcoming "Into the Light" expansion will receive several skins, including Recluse and Hammerhead. With the current season already at the 3-month mark, players will be happy to get some new content added in.

Additionally, note that the release date for "Into the Light" has been leaked to be April 9, 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by reputed data miner, Bungie Leaks on Twitter. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

The Recluse leaks surface for Destiny 2 Into the Light

The Eververse calendar in "Today in Destiny" showcases ornaments and items that are either currently available or will be listed almost five weeks down the line. If anyone heads to the TiD website right now, followed by the "EV Calendar" tab, the items in question can be found under the "Season of the Wish - Dust Items" section.

Destiny 2 listed Eververse Store items (Image via TodayInDestiny)

Some notable skins include the Itsy Bitsy Spider and Necrosis for The Recluse SMG, alongside the Great White for Hammerhead. Since 'Today in Destiny' is known for being accurate in its calendars and charts, many are taking the speculation of The Recluse's return at face value.

The following is a full list of other Destiny 2 ornaments that will become available alongside the three aforementioned items:

Calus Mini-Tool: Defenseless, To Be Armed

Defenseless, To Be Armed Last Man Standing: Ozymandias

Ozymandias Imperial Decree: Unhearing, To Be Told

Unhearing, To Be Told Drang (Baroque): Alone, To Be Joined

Alone, To Be Joined Beloved: Unloved, To Be Cherished

Unloved, To Be Cherished Loaded Question: Powerful Statement

Powerful Statement Fixed Odds: Unseeing, To Be Shown

Based on the reveal of Hammerhead skin, many are speculating other Black Armory weapons being in the mix, too, including the likes of Kindled Orchid, Tatara Gaze, Blast Furnace, and more.