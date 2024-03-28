Destiny 2 Into the Light second developer livestream summary: All weapons, shaders, and more

The second Destiny 2 Into the Light livestream proved to be quite eventful in the context of the game's state. Bungie lost a lot of players with gear vaultings in the Beyond Light expansion, as some meta-defining weapons were made useless. However, as things were looking dire for the looter-shooter title, the company might have found the solution to increase its player count just before The Final Shape.

With the second livestream, players learned everything about the weapons featured in Into the Light. The Recluse and The Mountaintop are the two primary attractions, but other loot, such as additional re-issued weapons, shaders, new perks, armor pieces, and more, might attract more players.

This article lists everything shown in the second developer livestream for Into the Light.

Everything shown in Destiny 2 Into the Light Developer stream #2

The second livestream for Destiny 2 Into the Light occurred on March 26, 2024, alongside the weekly reset. Bungie will showcase another stream next week on April 2, 2024, where the company will conclude the official reveals with a few more minutes worth of new footage.

However, many are still excited about everything shown in the second stream, as Bungie turned back time for veterans.

Here is a list of everything showcased for the Into the Light expansion on April 9:

New location at the base of the Tower. The Hall of Champions for attuning weapons, selecting bounties, accessing vendors, and more

Chests are divided based on pieces. For example, armor pieces such as Helmet, Gauntlets, and everything else will have a chest each. These chests need Token of Bravery, acquired from completing bonus objectives in Onslaught. The access to these chests unlocks with increased ranks on Shaxx

The Mountaintop Grenade Launcher returning with Micro-missile as its archetype, alongside random perks

The Recluse Submachine Gun with all previous perks, paired with new ones

Hammerhead Machine Gun with the option to roll Rampage and Killing Tally simultaneously

Blast Furnace Pulse Rifle

Luna's Howl Hand Cannon with new perks such as Heal Clip, Kill Clip, and retained Magnificent Howl

Midnight Coup Hand Cannon with Explosive Payload and Kinetic Tremors

Edge Transit Grenade Launcher returns from Destiny 2 Forsaken

Grenade Launcher returns from Destiny 2 Forsaken Overhauled versions of Succession, Hung Jury, Fallen Gullotin, and Forbearance

Elsie's Rifle Pulse Rifle as a new weapon

New Origin Trait, Indomitability, granting Grenade energy in the Light subclass and melee energy in the Darkness subclass

New armor set from Year 1 of Destiny 2 for all classes

Exclusive variants of all weapons with curated perks. These specific weapons are time-limited and will become unavailable for farming with The Final Shape

Curated time-limited weapons will also have a special ornament, which won't be up for transfer on other Legendary weapons

Completing the weapon quests from Arcite 99-40 will unlock Attunement, further increasing the drop rate of the weapon from Onslaught for random perks

Superblack Legendary shader

Destiny 2 Into the Light is all set to be released on April 9, 2024, and will be free to play for everyone.