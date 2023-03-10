When is Root of Nightmares Raid going live in Destiny 2? (2023)

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares will be the newest Raid, replacing King's Fall as the Pinnacle activity for the next few months. However, before anything falls into place, the community has to go through some difficult modifiers for the first two days. These modifiers will be active for the World's First race, as completing the Raid within the time limit will reward players with a special emblem.

Root of Nightmares is scheduled to be released on March 10, 2023 at 9:00 am PST. Bungie recently stated a few rules and regulations that players must follow within the first 48 hours, including disabled gear, crash fixes, and more.

For the best raid World First experience, it is recommended that players:



❖ Clear the cache and restart the game app prior to launching into the Root of Nightmares raid

The following article will list out the release date and time of the Raid in major regions, alongside additional details that players should know about.

Additional details on Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares release date, time, power cap, and more

1) Release date and time on all major regions

Root of Nightmares is only a few hours away from hitting the official servers, as a solid half of the community is competing to win the World's First title, while the other half just wants to obtain the exclusive emblem that's tied to contest modifiers. The release date is March 10 and will occur during the usual daily reset.

Destiny 2 UK @DestinyGameUK



The Root of Nightmares raid opens on March 10, 2023 at 9am PST. Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.



Given below is a list of time zones for the Raid's release in all major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (March 10)

10:30 pm (March 10) China: 1:00 am (March 11)

1:00 am (March 11) UK: 6:00 pm (March 10)

6:00 pm (March 10) Australia: 3:00 am (March 11)

3:00 am (March 11) Brazil: 2:00 pm (March 10)

Thankfully, unlike previous Raids, the contest modifiers will remain active for 48 hours, giving players across the world a fair chance to obtain the special emblem by completing the activity on contest modifiers. On March 12, 10:00 am PST, the modifiers will be lifted and enemies will be adjusted according to the new power requirements.

2) Destiny 2 power cap for contest modifiers

With release dates and times out of the way, players should get accustomed to the required power levels for all encounters. Starting on March 10, everyone participating in the contest modifiers will be capped at 1780 for all encounters.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Mar 10 @ 9AM PST to Mar 12 @ 10 AM PDT

Power cap: 1780



Twitch Drops will be active, claimed from Collections.



This includes artifact bonuses as well, which means that anyone with low power gear with a high artifact bonus at 1780 can participate as well. As is usually the case, enemies will be 20 power above everyone else.

3) All Destiny 2 disabled gear during contest modifiers

Bungie listed the following gears in their latest TWAB, all of which will remain disabled during the contest modifiers. The traits and functionalities of these gears will be nullified within the Raid, further leading to a possible reduction in the user's power level.

List of items disabled for Root of Nightmares Contest Mode:



- Grand Overture

- Fighting Lion

- Winterbite

- Jötunn

- Hierarchy of Needs

- Citan's Ramparts

- Thread of Ascent Strand Fragment

The gears include:

Grand Overture Exotic Machine Gun

Citan's Rampart Titan's Exotic Gauntlets

Fighting Lion Exotic Grenade Launcher

Winterbite Exotic Glaive

Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle

Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow

Thread of Ascent Strand Fragment (will remain disabled across the game too)

Empowered Finish armor mod

Typically, players can expect the aforementioned gear to become functional after the contest modifiers are lifted on March 12.

4) Twitch rivals and how to get Destiny 2 emblems

Those interested in getting new emblems must watch Destiny 2 Twitch Rivals streams for two hours.

Friday, March 10th, 8:30am PT



Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to get these drops!



Friday, March 10th, 8:30am PT

Twitch.tv/TwitchRivals



@DestinyTheGame Keep your eyes peeled for your chance to earn exclusive rewards simply by watching your favorite streamers 👁Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to get these drops!Friday, March 10th, 8:30am PT Keep your eyes peeled for your chance to earn exclusive rewards simply by watching your favorite streamers 👁⭐Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to get these drops! 📅 Friday, March 10th, 8:30am PT🎥 Twitch.tv/TwitchRivals@DestinyTheGame 🔥 https://t.co/jxjHPTTWbr

The emblems lined up for drops include Dim Italics and Particle Acceleration, as the former will be available for March 10, and the latter for the duration of the Raid's contest modifier.

