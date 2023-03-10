All disabled gears and rules for Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares (March 10 to 12)

The Root of Nightmares Raid in Destiny 2 Lightfall is going to be the most important activity for the next 48 hours. Players worldwide will try and obtain a unique emblem tied to the contest modifiers, as this year will be a little different from previous ones. Renowned content creators and players from the community will be participating in the race to World's First completion as well.

Bungie has announced a lot of important rules and regulations going forward into the contest clears, most of which can be found within their latest TWAB (This Week At Bungie). To summarize, the company listed the names of the gears that will be disabled within the first 48 hours, alongside a few more things.

Root of Nightmares Raid in Destiny 2 Lightfall: Disabled gear, rules, crash fixes, and power cap

Root of Nightmares Raid will go live on March 10, at 9 am PST. Players will be faced with a special message after the reset takes place, allowing them to possibly start the activity in Neomuna. Anyone participating with the contest modifiers active will be capped at 1780 for all encounters, as combatants will be 20 power above a player's power level.

The following is a list of every weapon and armor piece that will remain disabled within the Raid from March 10 to 12:

Grand Overture Exotic Machine Gun.

Citan's Rampart Titan's Exotic Gauntlets.

Fighting Lion Exotic Grenade Launcher.

Winterbite Exotic Glaive.

Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle.

Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow.

Thread of Ascent Strand Fragment (will remain disabled across the game too).

Empowered Finish armor mod.

The company has also stated that any traits and functionality of the aforementioned gears will be nullified within the Raid, resulting in a reduction in the user's power level. Here are the release dates and times for the Raid in all major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (March 10)

10:30 pm (March 10) China: 1 am (March 11)

1 am (March 11) UK: 6 pm (March 10)

6 pm (March 10) Australia: 3 am (March 11)

3 am (March 11) Brazil: 2 pm (March 10)

Those participating in the World's First race should keep the following points in mind:

The race will start once the Raid launches at 9 am PST, alongside contest modifiers. The same modifiers will be active until 10 am PST on March 12.

The first fireteam to defeat the final boss, loot the final chest, and return to orbit will be crowned World's First by Bungie.

The names of the winners will be posted individually on Destiny 2's official Twitter account.

The Destiny 2 Raid race belt will be given to all six players of the winning team.

Twitch Drops will be enabled at the start of the race as well. Hence, interested members of the community can watch Twitch Rivals stream for two hours to get an exclusive Destiny 2 emblem on their account.

Typically, similar to any Destiny 2 Raid, players can expect additional content on Neomuna or anywhere within the game's system after the World's First completion gets achieved.

Bungie Help's Twitter account also posted a small guide that anyone can use to prevent the disastrous experience of Vow of the Disciple Raid. It is recommended that players clear their download cache on Steam and avoid opening the Commendations page before and while running the Raid on Day 1.

