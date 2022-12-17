Destiny 2 god roll guide: Exalted Truth for PvP and PvE 

Exalted Truth is the newest addition to the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris loot pool this season. It's another Void Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon, shooting at a preferred fire rate for both PvP fights and PvE add (additional enemies) clearing. Bungie has added this piece of gear to the pool in Season 19, alongside Suros Adaptive Machine Gun.

To obtain this Hand Cannon currently, you will need to complete Trials matches and earn Engram. You can then head to Rahool to open those Engrams, add the weapon to your collection, and focus the rest of the Engrams on the Hand Cannon within Saint's inventory.

The following article will showcase the best perks available on the weapon, be it for Destiny 2 PvP or PvE.

Exalted Truth god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage

Like many Void Primary weapons, the Exalted Truth Hand Cannon can be used to synergize with the Void 3.0 subclass. Additionally, with the recent Gyrfalcon's Hauberk rework, it's one of the best primaries to use alongside the Repulsor Brace perk.

Trials Report @TrialsReport



🗺️ - The Burnout

- Exalted Truth (Adept, Hand Cannon) It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - The Burnout- Exalted Truth (Adept, Hand Cannon) It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - The Burnout👑 - Exalted Truth (Adept, Hand Cannon) https://t.co/auJjFqEJL3

While having an over shield, each kill can grant true sight to Hunters with Gyrfalcon's Volatile, granting wall hacks in both PvP and PvE. Exalted Truth also comes with some rare perk combinations in the game, such as Rangefinder and Kill Clip.

Having some of the best damage and utility perks in Destiny 2, this new Void Hand Cannon is already topping the charts just hours after its release.

2) PvP god roll

Exalted Truth Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvP (Image via Bungie)

There are a lot of options for you in Exalted Truth for PvP. You can either depend solely on the weapon and its capability to take fights or rely on your abilities to synergize with Void 3.0. The perk combinations that would be best solely for the weapon's usage are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Rangefinder for added Range on the weapon.

Kill Clip, or Rampage as damage perks for 33% increased damage in on kills.

There are several other options such as Killing Wind and Eye of the Storm, alongside Outlaw and Kill Clip. For a more ability-focused combination, the following perks will be the best:

Hammer Forged Rifling for added Range on the weapon.

Accurized Rounds for Range.

Rangefinder for more Range on the weapon.

Repulsor Brace for an overshield after killing a Void rebuffed target.

While the above-mentioned combination of perks is more focused on PvE, players can utilize the new Gyrfalcon rework with Exalted Truth's Repulsor Brace.

3) PvE god roll

Exalted Truth god roll for Destiny 2 PvE (Image via D2gunsmith)

As mentioned earlier, Exalted Truth goes great with the likes of Repulsor Brace in PvP. The perks you need in this Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Handling, Stability, and Range.

Flared Magwell for Stability and Reload Speed.

Killing Wind for Mobility, Range, and Handling after a kill.

Repulsor Brace for an overshield after killing a Void rebuffed target.

Here's what you should be doing with the reworked Gyrfalcon's Hauberk in PvE:

Cast invisibility on yourself and shoot an enemy to gain Volatile Rounds.

This will act as a void debuff on the enemy, granting you access to the Repulsor Brace perk.

After defeating a target with Volatile Rounds, you will be granted overshield for a short duration.

Repeat this cycle.

Other perks such as Outlaw and Rampage are great for quickly defeating rank-and-file combatants in PvE.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes