The Palindrome god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

The Palindrome Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 has gained immense popularity since its release in Season of the Chosen. After more than a year, Bungie will take it out of the weekly Nightfall pool. Over the last 15 months, players have been using this weapon to its full potential inside PvP, mainly due to its perks and archetype.

The latest and the last weekly reset in Season of the Risen introduced Scarlet Keep Nightfall, which thankfully consists of The Palindrome in its loot pool. This is possibly the only chance anyone could get their hands on the Void Hand Cannon, as Bungie tends to bring back vaulted gears a year later.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for The Palindrome in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

1) Usage

The Palindrome Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Adaptive Framed archetypes are more suitable for PvP than they are for PvE. The increased fire rate, Stability, and aim-assistance make these weapons more lethal than any other archetype in the game. The Palindrome, being a Hand Cannon, adds to its lethality by applying heavy perks suitable for PvP.

The Void Hand Cannon sits in the Energy slot of the inventory, which can hold the most Range out of all the Legendary 140 RPM Hand Cannons. It can also allow players to equip a powerful Kinetic Exotic Special in PvP, such as Chaperone, Arbalest, or even Witherhoard.

Adaptive Framed weapons might not have much usage in PvE, but Hand Cannons can dish out enough damage to clear out adds and deal numbers to the boss. The Palindrome, on the other hand, has enough merit to be a Void weapon, as it can synergize well with Void 3.0.

2) PvP god roll

The Palindrome Hand Cannon PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned before, Adaptive Framed weapons can easily three-shot opposing players inside PvP. The Palindrome, with its maximum amount of Range, Stability, and aim-assistance, can shut down Guardians in just seconds. The best perk combinations for The Palindrome inside Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Range, Handling, and Stability.

Ricochet Rounds for added Range on the weapon.

Killing Wind for increased Range and Movement Speed after scoring a kill.

Rangefinder for more Zoom Magnification and Range after aiming the weapon.

All of the above perks can grant The Palindrome a total of 91 Range, which is more than that of Ace of Spades.

Outlaw and Quickdraw are excellent replacements for Killing Wind alongside High Caliber Rounds in place of Ricochet for an added flinch.

3) PvE god roll

Best perk combination for PvE in The Palindrome (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie guarantees a Champion mod for Hand Cannons, as there is more than one archetype in the game. However, this fact also leads players to use weapons with a low fire rate, as it deals the most damage.

Therefore, Adaptive Framed archetypes have the chance to deal significant damage with a high fire rate, with the right perks.

The best perk combinations for The Palindrome inside Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Range, Stability, and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased Magazine Size.

Stats for All for increased Range, Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed after hitting three separate enemies.

One for All for 35% more damage for 10 seconds (11 seconds on enhanced) after hitting three separate targets. Guardians and Champions each count as three.

Thresh and High-Impact Reserves are excellent picks instead of One for All. The former perk grants the wielder with Super energy, while the latter can deal from 12% to 25% more damage with the last few bullets of the magazine.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh