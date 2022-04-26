How to get The Palindrome in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 features countless weapons for players to learn and master, many of which have become fan favorites. Though heavily dependent on random number generators, this sizeable longarm is hugely popular in PVE and PVP situations.

The Palindrome is a powerful Adaptive Energy Hand Cannon. The weapon is a highly deadly tool that crushes many enemies in a single shot. The Palindrome has been missing from the game for some time and won't be around much longer.

Getting the Palindrome in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 features a new mode called Nightfall, which features a rotation of new and returning weapons to be unlocked. The Palindrome is one of the eight weapons in that rotation and can only be unlocked through that challenge.

Nightfall mode features a tough challenge that can be scaled up to almost impossible extremes. Higher difficulty levels make weapon drops more likely and swiftly cap off the ability to queue with strangers. Players will have to bring a well-equipped party to face the highest levels of Nightfall mode.

The Palindrome is not the weapon of the week at the time of writing. This means that an Adept version is not available to Nightfall players. While the default weapon can be acquired, the weekly rotation will ensure that one weapon can be obtained with improved stats.

The Palindrome is available now through the Grandmaster Nightfall Strike, but not forever. The weapon is one of the many sets to be taken from the game in the upcoming 17th Season.

The Palindrome in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 features many great weapons, many of which feature strange and unique special abilities. The Palindrome is considered one of the best weapons available from the Nightfall mechanic. The weapon's stats are as follows:

Impact: 84

Range: 55

Damage Falloff: ~21.28m Hip / 29.26 ADS

Stability: 62

Handling: 55

Reload Speed: 48

Reload Time: 3.02s

Aim Assistance: 79

Inventory Size: 50

Zoom: 14

Recoil: 98

Bounce Intensity: 2

Rounds Per Minute: 140

Magazine: 11

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Thank you to the Traveler for protecting our home. Happy #EarthDay , Guardians.Thank you to the Traveler for protecting our home. Happy #EarthDay, Guardians.Thank you to the Traveler for protecting our home. https://t.co/bwKmZKNbWI

Some of the perks available for the Palindrome have become fan favorites and standouts for the build. Quick Draw lets the player ready the weapon with incredible speed.

Outlaw substantially decreases reload time with each precision kill that they score. The Icarus Grip ramps up the weapon's accuracy when in midair, making it a massively powerful airborne weapon.

Destiny 2 features one of the strongest arsenals in video game history. The Palindrome is a beloved hand cannon worth seeking out while it is available.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar