How to get Aya in Warframe

Primed equipment are highly sought after as powerful variants of regular weapons and Warframes. New primes are released periodically every three months or so. However, the total number of Primed gear in circulation is kept within a certain limit by making the oldest ones temporarily available. This is called the Primed Vault system in Warframe, where Vaulted items mean they are currently unavailable.

The legacy Vault system was introduced a long time ago, in 2015. It did address the issue of diluted loots pools in this patch due to the clumping of released Primes.

That said, it also eventually led to players having to wait half a year for the Vault schedule to refresh. To address this issue, the Primed Resurgence was hosted as a limited-time event for newer players to farm the older Vaulted Relics in Warframe.

These are obtained with the new resource Aya, which can be farmed from various sources in the game. The overwhelmingly positive reception of this event has turned it into the new Vault system, where Varzia in Maroo's bazaar cycles through all available equipment in their release order every month.

What is the easiest way to farm Aya in Warframe?

Void nodes in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Aya drops during regular missions in all Void nodes. Their drop rates vary from one mission type to another, with an overall higher chance of C rotations in endless mode. Players who like to grind the endless modes in Steel Path can therefore consider doing it on Void for the possibility of a freebie Aya every rotation.

For this purpose, the best-case scenario is the Mot node. This has no Aya on the rotation A (the first and second waves) drop table, but 12.5% and 22.11% on Rotation B and C, respectively. This method of getting Aya is only good because it comes as an extra bonus on top of other resources: Argon Crystals, Steel Essence, and potentially Primed parts if you find a Fissure in this node.

Bounties

Aya can drop from Bounties in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Void nodes are ineffective in terms of potential Aya gain per minute spent. The open-world bounties other than Duviri grant a much higher per-rotation Aya drop chance. Both Orb Vallis and Cambion Drift bounties are considered superior to Plains of Eidolon in this regard.

To farm Aya in this method, the optimal option is level 40-60 bounties in Orb Vallis/Fortuna. These have a 21% chance for Aya as a potential 4th stage reward and 25% as a potential reward for both the 2nd and 3rd stages. The 5th stage has a one-in-two chance to drop one Aya, the single highest odds for Aya to drop in the game.

Relic Packs

Aya yield from Relic Pack in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Relic Packs are a relatively underused solution if you are looking for the quickest way to obtain Aya in a short duration. They drop a bundle of three randomized relics from various eras, and there is a slight chance for any of them to be replaced by Aya.

Although not the most cost-effective, Relic Packs can be brought from many vendors in the game, including all faction syndicates and Teshin. This lets you quickly stock up on Aya in a fresh cycle of Prime Resurgence by rolling Relic Packs in bulk.

