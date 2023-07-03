5 best ways to farm Credits in Warframe, ranked from easiest to toughest

Warframe is one of the most popular MMO looter shooters in the current generation of gaming. It is also one of the most complex in terms of economy. The premium currency in Warframe, Platinum, is only the tip of the currency iceberg. You will come across several different tokens of exchange to progress in separate domains. 'Credits' is the most common of them all, used in most things from upgrading mods to buying blueprints.

You gain credits from just about anything in Warframe. Enemies from all factions, various containers and caches, guaranteed mission rewards, spy caches, bounties, alerts - all are liberal drop sources for this currency. However, the amount of Credit sinks far outweigh the natural rate at which you gain them. Consequently, one often needs to go out of their way to specifically farm it.

Top 5 Credit farms in Warframe, ranked according to proficiency level

5) Seimeni

When you are just starting out, even the mid-game level scaling of Warframe may hit hard. Due to limited equipment, your Credit-fetching opportunities are sparse at this point. The only easy targets are Alerts, but these are irregular and unreliable as a primary farming source.

The one foolproof saving grace is Dark Sectors. The 'wild' nodes of the Origin System, Dark Sectors, are named so because they have 'gone dark,' overrun with the Infested. Paradoxically, Infested are the easiest faction to deal with, even with minimal crowd control. Dark Sectors also have bonus resource drop modifiers and enhanced Credit payout.

The 'Seimeni' node on Ceres is one of the most lucrative options for newcomers. The mission has a guaranteed 24,000 bonus Credit drop with a full squad. If you can clear five waves of defense in a reasonable amount of time, this option averages at 5-10 minutes per run.

4) Railjack

Railjack is still tucked away into a niche avenue of gameplay that most players do not invest their time into. Thanks to the Circuit, there is no longer any equipment gated behind this game mode that you cannot obtain from other sources. However, they are still a catch-all method to farm various miscellanea - including Credits.

You do not actually need to build a Railjack to garner its bountiful returns. Simply clearing the Archwing quest allows you to enter the Empyrean, where you can opt to board someone else's ship.

From there on out, just coasting on the Railjack will have you swimming in Credits and various extra resources. You can make anything from 50,000-200,000 Credits per run, depending on the mission level.

3) Sorties

Sortie are mid-game activities that you unlock after completing the War Within quest. These have enemies scaling from levels 50 to 100 through three progressively difficult missions per day.

The daily Sortie drop table includes potential Ayatan Sculptures, Endo, Boosters, Veiled Rivens, and Kuva. Essentially, this is the bread and butter for a mid-game Tenno to keep the economy flowing. On top of this, however, a Sortie also rewards the player with a cumulative 100,000 Credits for three missions.

100,000 Credits is not much at this stage of the game. Sorties also take a variable time to beat, and only reward the bonus Credit cache once daily. However, regular players also benefit from having their day-to-day Credit needs recouped by developing the habit of doing Sorties daily.

2) Index

Since its introduction in 2016, the Index has been the primary Credit-farming solution for most of the game. The Index is a game mode accessible from its own node in Neptune. The enemies, however, scale far past the average level range in Neptune, making it a somewhat challenging mode without proper gear.

Capitalizing on the Index often requires a dedicated setup with specific squad roles. Generally, the tasks are divided between a DPS role, usually fulfilled by Warframes like Mesa, and a tank role for carrying the points. This coordination is rewarded with the biggest Credits bounty in the game to date.

The most efficient option, High Index, has a 250,000 Credits payout per successful round. This is doubled by Credit boosters, meaning you can make several million Credits per hour.

1) Heists

Even though the Index mode remains the most efficient way to make big bank, it is no longer considered the most meta way. This mantle now falls upon the Profit-taker Orb, an end-game Fortuna boss fought in Orb Vallis.

The Profit-taker is one of the most grueling endgame activities, and it requires lot of preparation. This is largely due to its adaptive shielding mechanic, where you can only damage it with one periodically changing element type.

Unlike the Index, it is not a 'pure' Credit farm and comes with several additional benefits, rewards, and resource drops. Profit-taker squads generally involve a Chroma, who can cast Effigy to double the normal Credit drops to 250,000. At its most efficient, this method can even beat out the Credits-per-hour ratio of the Index.

