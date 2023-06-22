How to get Isos in Warframe

Warframe is one of the most popular MMO-lites of the last decade. While its actual genre is up for debate, one aspect where Warframe does stick to the MMO playbook is resource variety. Stockpiling all sorts of materials and minerals fuels the core grind-and-craft gameplay loop. For a live-service game to continue this long, the list of available resources must also grow yearly.

Most of these crafting materials can be picked up casually while you focus on the gunplay, thanks to widely used companion mods like Vacuum and Fetch. However, some are also cordoned off into content islands, i.e., areas locked behind newer gameplay mechanics outside Warframe's regular planet nodes.

Isos, a rare resource found in Empyrean, exemplifies this. Some common resources, such as Carbides, can be found both in their specific planets and their Empyrean Proxima counterparts. On the other hand, Isos can only be acquired by taking off into outer space with a Railjack.

How to farm Isos in Warframe efficiently

As a Corpus resource, Isos only drops on the Corpus-dominated Proximas. To access the Empyrean game mode, you must have cleared The Archwing quest at the bare minimum.

Go to your Navigation menu and find the Empyrean tab in the upper-right corner.

Owning and being able to pilot your Railjack helps in many ways, but it is not mandatory. If you do not have a Railjack built, you can simply join a public group to board someone else's ship.

Isos only drops on Corpus Proximas, i.e., Venus, Neptune, Pluto, and Veil Proxima in Empyrean.

The Railjack can pick them up if they come within its liberally big loot pick-up radius. If you are not piloting it, simply standing in the Railjack will fetch you the Isos.

They drop in bundles containing units between 5-10 from most Corpus Crewships and smaller fighter crafts once destroyed. Typically, one in seven has a chance to drop Isos before Resource Chance Drop Boosters are considered.

Resource Boosters double the drops as intended.

All Corpus Proxima mission types, including endless ones, have about a 14% chance to grant 5x Isos as an additional mission completion reward.

Loot duplication Warframe abilities like Nekros' Desecreate do not work in Empyrean other than Galleon interiors. Note that you need access to the Clan Dojo Dry Dock if you are piloting the Railjack and want to successfully extract with the resources gathered in Empyrean.

Isos is a crafting requirement for only two things in Warframe: the infinite-ammo assault rifle Basmu and the Engine component for the Voidrig Necramech. Cumulatively, you need 525 Isos to craft both. They can also be fed to the Helminth to fill up the Bile secretion.

