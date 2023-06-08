How to farm Damaged Necramech parts in Warframe: Builds, drop locations, and more

Necramechs are powerful mechs in Warframe that the Operator can pilot. Built by the elusive Entrati family, they pack quite a punch even before they are fully modded out. Necramechs can be summoned only during certain locations and mission types. These are limited to the open worlds (Orb Vallis, Cambion Drift, and Plains of Eidolon), Railjack gameplay (as a Tactical Intrinsic perk), and Conjunction Survival.

The restrictions of its use case lead many players to ignore it or not build it altogether. However, even outside their Mastery Rank contributions, they are a great tool in Fortuna heists.

For a player who has not touched Heart of Deimos content yet, building Necrmechs is a time-consuming affair due to Syndicate gating. However, all necessary progress can be made in the same place.

What are Damaged Necramech parts in Warframe?

There are currently two Necramechs in the game: Voidrig and Bonewidow. Both require four components to craft: Casing, Engine, Capsule, and Weapon Pod. Other than gems and ores scattered across the open worlds (sans Duviri), they all require Damaged Necramech parts as a fundamental crafting material.

All of them drop from hostile Necramechs found in the Isolation Vaults in Cambion Drift, Deimos. These correspond to the actual components, and for one Necramech, you will need the following:

Damage Necramech Casing

Damaged Necramech Engine

Damaged Necramech Capsule

Damaged Necramech Weapon Pod

The Isolation Vaults can be accessed by taking up bounties from Mother in Necralisk. Their completion also grants mother tokens that advance standing with the Entrati family syndicate.

Build for farming Necramechs in Warframe

A viable Nekros build for Isolation Vaults in Warframe (image via Digital Extremes)

The hostile Necramechs have a guaranteed Damaged Necramech part on death, in addition to Orokin Matrices. Both of these can be multiplied with loot duplication methods.

Since Khora's Strangledome or Hydroid's Pilfering Swarm do not affect Necramechs, the only way to get more drops per run is with Nekros. Nekros' Desescrate can guarantee twice as many drops. While you need only one Damaged Necramech part per component, the surplus can be sold later.

Shield of Shadows gives Nekros ample durability to withstand the barrage of damage thrown out by the Necramechs. Banshee's Silence can be implemented into the build with the Helminth system to nullify enemy Necramech abilities.

Stropha build for hunting Necramechs in Warframe (image via Digital Extremes)

Like the Vay Hek boss, Necramechs are invulnerable to damage other than their weak spot: the glowing blue scar on their back. Additionally, its arms can be shot off for additional weak points on its shoulders. Shooting off both arms disarm their ranged and melee attacks to boot. The best weapon to use here is one with infinite body punch through, such as Stropha.

Poll : 0 votes