How to get a free Styanax in Warframe via Twitch drop in Summer Game Fest 2023

The Summer Game Fest will be hosted for a fifth time this week. The de-facto successor to E3, this event will combine digital and physical elements for the first time. Over 40 studios — including AAA industry juggernauts like Bandai Namco, Capcom, Ubisoft, and Sony — have confirmed their participation in the event this year.

Digital Extremes will also take up a slot among them. Other than its flagship MMO-lite Warframe, this year's event will almost certainly feature Soulframe, a new IP in development associated with the same studio. As Digital Extremes officially announced via a post in Warframe Forums earlier, there will be in-game goodies for those who watch the official livestream of Summer Game Fest 2023 on Twitch.

Watch for 30 consecutive minutes with a linked Twitch account to receive a free Styanax Warframe Drop with a pre-installed Orokin Reactor and Warframe Slot! Don't miss this year's Summer Game Fest for the biggest announcements, world premieres and more!

The exclusive Twitch drop reward is going to be Styanax, a Warframe released in September 2022 (Update 32). This article will present the way to get that item below.

How to claim Styanax as Warframe Twitch drop this week

All you need to do to get the item is tune into the official Summer Games Fest stream here during the event on June 8 for 30 uninterrupted minutes.

After you have watched the stream for 30 minutes, a Twitch notification will let you know the drop is ready to be claimed. To find the rewards in-game, you also need to link your Twitch account to your Warframe account. The simplest way to do this is from the game's official website here.

Why you should claim Styanax as Warframe Twitch drop this week

Styanax was the 50th Warframe that Digital Extremes released, discounting the Primed variants. The patch it came with, Veilbreaker (Update 32.0), saw a celebratory event for two weeks with a free Styanax giveaway.

All players who logged into the game anytime during this event (September 7 to September 22, 2022) received a free copy of it, along with a free slot and an Orokin Reactor.

This limited-time event was a blessing in more than one way. Styanax is possibly the hardest frame to get your hands on in this game. Its blueprint and components are gated behind the Kahl's Garrison Syndicate. The Veilbreaker quest itself requires the player to complete nearly all this game's missions.

Making progress with this syndicate is locked behind a weekly Break Narmer quest, where players step into the shoes of Kahl-175, a rogue Grineer soldier. The weekly nature of these missions makes the process of obtaining all the components required for Styanax a month-long slog.

Those who already have this item, whether obtained from the limited-time event in 2022 or in the regular way, are eligible to receive an additional copy during the upcoming event. It also comes with its slot and pre-installed Orokin Catalyst.

Other than the free slot, owners of Styanax might be interested in the additional copy in lieu of using his Helminth ability, Tharros Strike.

