All Coda weapons coming with Warframe's Techrot Encore update

Coda weapons will be a new variant of Infested weapons in Warframe in the same vein as Kuva and Tenet weapons. They will be tied to the Technocyte Coda system, otherwise known as "Infested Liches". Unlike Kuva and (non-melee) Tenet weapons, you won't have to rely on RNG to get these weapons. Instead, the upcoming boy-band Lich system will involve a reward token system that lets you outright buy your preferred Coda weapon from Eleanor (depending on vendor resets).

A total of 13 Coda weapons will come with the Techrot Encore update this March, as revealed on Devstream 182 and 184.

All Coda (Infested Lich) weapons in Warframe

At the time of writing, 12 out of 13 Coda weapons in Warframe have been confirmed, and 10 of these will be variants of extant Infested weapons you can use in the game right now. Unlike Incarnons, Lich weapons tend to be a stat-wise upgrade to regular weapons, similar to Primes, with the added caveat that they can go up to 80 Mod capacity (with 5 Forma). A new item called Elemental Vyse will also let you change the Progenitor element of these weapons once they're 5-Forma'd.

Here's the three brand-new exclusively Coda weapons:

Dual Coda Nicardia: A thrown pair of secondaries similar to Pox, these cause Cold Explosions on kill, spreading to nearby enemies, and making them more vulnerable to damage. This vulnerability has a bigger effect with subsequent projectiles from the Dual Coda Nicardia.

Coda Motovore: The 'pizza-cutter' melee, this weapon's blade will physically change form to reflect the type of Physical damage it has been modded for. This likely means it will change shape with IPS weightage, e.g. with mods like Jagged Edge (+Slash).

Mercy Shotgun (name subject to change): This is likely a shotgun... that shoots out an infested palm. Very intriguing and disturbing concept, but we are yet to see the finer details. This weapon was not revealed directly during Devstream 184, but only its concept art was shown.

The Mercy Shotgun concept art (Image via Digital Extremes)

Meanwhile, here are the older Infested weapons getting new Coda variants:

Coda Hema: A burst-trigger rifle that replenishes its ammunition by siphoning your Warframe's health. There's also an innate 5% life-steal on successful headshots, which is a trait we're certain the Coda version will include.

Coda Sporothrix: The ever-so-underrated Infested Sniper Rifle, the Sporothrix has built-in IPS and Viral damage. Add the Progenitor Element of a Coda variant, and you have a built-in primer for Galvanized Shot.

Coda Synapse: A beam weapon with base Corrosive damage and one of the highest critical chances among primaries, Synapse's Coda variant has a very good chance of becoming a meta staple.

Coda Catabolyst: An otherwise stock-standard status primer beam sidearm, Catabolyst's gimmick is throwing its magazine as a pocket grenade. Those who remember Tediore weapons from Borderlands will feel right at home with this. It's not known if Critical Mutation will work with the Coda variant, but regardless, this weapon will become more mainstream with the upgrade.

Coda Pox: Pox is the secondary equivalent of Torid, covering an area with Toxin cloud upon contact with enemies and surfaces. While it won't have the Incarnon rags-to-riches transformation of Torid, an upgraded ammo count could definitely help the Coda variant.

Coda Tysis: The base version of Tysis is not that popular, but it has the highest status chance to its name (tied with Epitaph and Kuva Nukor).

Coda Caustacyst: A status-focused Scythe, Caustacyst's gimmick relies on heavy attacks leaving behind a trail of acid that can proc Corrosive. This is not as potent as Incarnon Dual Ichor but nevertheless comes with the possibility of Toxic Lash shenanigans.

Coda Hirudo: A sparring-type melee, Hirudo is good as a pocket sustain tool, as critical hits always give you a 5% life-steal. These days, this tool is not as highly valued as it used to be, but with good enough stats, Coda Hirudo may bring it back into relevance.

Coda Mire: An otherwise ordinary longsword that deals base Toxin damage. With Progenitor Elements, this leaves it the room to become base Viral or Corrosive, so this makes it an automatic upgrade.

Coda Pathocyst: Pathocyst is an Infested Glaive that couldn't possibly stand up to the meta Glaives. The Maggot-spawning gimmick does not interact with Strain mods (yet), but the fact that you can get base Electricity with Progenitor Elements might make Coda Pathocyst great with Melee Influence.

