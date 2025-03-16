How to prepare for Warframe's Techrot Encore update

Warframe's Techrot Encore update is inbound in a few days, and it's bringing a host of new content and many balance adjustments (including actual nerfs in a few fringe cases). If you're a newer player, there's probably not much to do other than try to rank up your standing with The Hex faction. However, there are a few systemic changes veterans should be aware of.

In this article, we quickly go over the most important details you should know about Techrot Encore, as well as how to prepare for the day-one content.

Everything you should do before Warframe's Techrot Encore update this week

Liquidate your Melee Rivens (mostly)

This will still remain useful, though (Image via Sportskeeda // Digital Extremes)

The biggest change this update is bringing is getting rid of stat-sticks for pseudo-exalted skills. If you have a Melee Riven whose only value is having higher Riven disposition and pumping stat-stick numbers, that will plummet in price significantly.

Since most buyers of stat-sticks rivens are aware of this change, there's not much to do in many cases other than to try and sell it last-minute at a low price or to dissolve them for Endo. A special-case mention is the Magistar Incarnon, which has a great slam build you can pivot to, so do hold on to your Magistar Rivens.

To learn more about this specific side of the update, here are all the Warframes buffed or nerfed by the pseudo-exalted rework. One piece of advice for Khora mains is to enjoy your endurance runs while you can before the update arrives on March 19, 2025.

Clear out your Active Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos

The main crux of this Warframe update is the Technocyte Coda (Infested Liches), which will not spawn if you already have an active Lich or Sister. To get to farming the Coda weapons right away, you should hunt and defeat your active Liches before the update hits.

Here are all the Coda weapons coming with the update.

Get The Hex faction standing to Rank 5

The Hex should at least be Rank 5 for Temporal Archimedea (Image via Digital Extremes)

More new endgame content coming with Techrot Encore is tied to The Hex syndicate. It's a variant of the Archimedea game mode, but like EDA, it does not unlock until you have Rank 5 (Pizza Party) standing with The Hex. Increasing this Rank will take multiple days due to daily caps, so this is something players should start working on immediately.

While we're at it, hold on to your search pulses, and don't do EDA till the update hits, as Temporal Archimedea uses the same resource.

Load up on Nitain Extract

A big, new build-defining thing that's coming is Omni Formas. Long story short, Aura Formas will be converted to Omni Formas, which can now be used to make an adaptive polarity on any mod slot (it doesn't work for Umbral polarity, though).

This will be a highly useful tool for min-maxers, so if you want to load up on them, you should start cooking your Aura Formas from the blueprints now. This requires a lot of Nitain Extracts, though, which could potentially be a bottleneck. Right now, the only good source is Nightwave Cred Shop, so spend all your Nightwave Creds to buy Nitain by the dozen.

For those who like playing Gyre, she's getting a new Augment mod in the Warframe Techrot Encore update, so a built refresh may be in order.

Here are some more things to know about the update:

