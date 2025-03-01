All Abilities of the upcoming Temple Warframe

Temple is the 60th Unique Warframe, coming to the game in March 2025 alongside the definitely-not-David-Bowie protoframe in the Techrot Encore update. Originally teased in Devstream 184 back in January, this is effectively the second musical frame we have since Octavia, and the second fire-based frame since Ember — it has been a while.

Much like Octavia, Temple's Warframe abilities are centered around a musical beat. Except, you'll still get a lot of mileage out of them if you go off-beat. Also like Octavia, Temple is a jack-of-all-trades—hold the CC. They can buff allies, debuff enemies, and mete out some rock 'n roll devastation with a sentient guitar that can turn into an exalted flamethrower. Here's everything we know about their abilities.

Everything we know about Temple's Warframe Abilities

The metronome in the middle is the same as Octavia's gimmick, but better-visualized (Image via Digital Extremes)

All of the Temple Abilities listed here are based on the Devstream 185 showcase. There will be some tuning of the numbers, but the concept of the abilities won't change going into the live Warframe client. At the moment, here's all the known details:

Passive: The Partition

Temple comes with a unique metronome meter active under the crosshair at all times. Casting abilities on the beat (perfect hit) will produce empowered versions of the abilities, which grants 50% Ability Efficiency for that cast, and unique added benefits to some of them.

First Ability: Pyrotechnics

Strum your guitar to spawn Pillars of Fire on nearby enemies, damaging them with Heat and proccing Heat status. The maximum number of Pillars summoned depends on Ability Strength, and casting the ability on the beat spawns twice the number.

Progressively fills up a meter on the metronome HUD depending on the number of pillars summoned, fueling the fourth ability.

Second Ability: Overdrive

Deploy a circle of Techrot Subwoofers, which deal Heat damage, and debuff enemies with Critical Chance Vulnerability (meaning you're more likely to Crit on those enemies, similar to Sevagoth's Shadow Haze augment). Casting the ability on the beat increases the Vulnerability even more, which means a boosted Critical Chance on those affected.

Third Ability: Ripper's Wail

Rip a wailing riff, which momentarily locks you into an animation, but turns you invulnerable for its duration. You heal up after this brief animation, and receive a squad-wide Heat damage buff on all weapons.

If you keep landing perfect hits on the Metronome with other abilities, more duration gets added to this buff, and it grows stronger, so musically gifted players can keep ramping up the amount of extra Heat damage incrementally.

Fourth Ability: Exalted Solo

The exalted flamethrower has a built-in primer (Image via Digital Extremes)

If your meter is built up from perfect hits on your abilities (and also non-perfect hits with Pyrotechnics), you can deploy your Exalted guitar, Lizzy. You can tap-fire to throw goblets of fire projectiles or hold down the trigger to continuously shoot out Heat damage like an Ignis.

Aiming with this Exalted gives you four sub-abilities where you can throw elemental projectiles to prime enemies: Viral, Magnetic, Cold, and Corrosive. Firing on beat will shoot out an even bigger projectile and add more status chance.

That's all we know about Temple's abilities in Warframe. As mentioned earlier, some of the numbers will be adjusted as the developers prepare it for release with the Techrot Encore update. We will update this article once the final numbers are out, so stay tuned!

