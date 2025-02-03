How to hunt a Technocyte Coda (Infested Lich) in Warframe

With the Techrot Encore update, Warframe is finally getting Infested Liches — the Techocyte Coda. Like a variety of the existing Kuva Lich / Sister of Parvos system, catching the Technocyte Coda will involve some familiar elements reskinned to fit the Warframe 1999 theme and boy-band gimmick. However, the gameplay loop is quite a bit different, and up until the end, the whole Coda-hunt will take place in Hollvania.

In this guide, we'll go over everything we know about the Technocyte Coda-hunting process in Warframe. Note that all of this is as discussed in Devstream 182, 183, and 184, The final product in the Warframe Techrot Encore update (coming March 2025) may undergo slight adjustments.

How to get a Technocyte Coda in Warframe

The most high-stakes game in the game (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get a Technociyte Coda in your game, go to any Techrot mission in the Warframe 1999 world (both Bounties and non-bounty runs work for this purpose). Slain Techrot enemies have a chance to drop a Technocyte Coda key, as long as you do not already have an active Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos.

This key item can be picked up and carried like an Excavation Power Cell. You have to bring it to a console (a Techrot-infected PC) and insert it to enter a game of Snake. This runs the Technocyte-Coda.exe to inject the virus into the future.

The Technocyte Coda screen looks the same as any Lich (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once you complete this and extract from the mission, you'll get a brief introduction broadcast revealing which Technocyte Coda you got. There are five possible Technocyte Coda monsters in Warframe, each mutated from one of the On-Lyne band members:

Zeke

Drillbit

Harddrive

DJ RoM

Packet

How to defeat Technocyte Coda in Warframe: Antivirus and Potency mods

Antivirus Mods are the new Requiem (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once you generate a Technocyte Coda in your game, they will randomly appear in Warframe 1999 missions, resulting in boss showdowns. Rather than the average Lich, these fights will likely be a duet, where they call upon one of their On-Lyne buddies.

The developers have also indicated that the Technocyte Coda fights can involve more than two members later on, meaning you might be up against up to five bosses at once, making it quite challenging solo.

To prepare for these fights, you have to get a set of Antivirus Mods, a visually distinct type of mods exclusively obtainable from some Warframe 1999 bounties. These are essentially the Requiem Mods for Technocyte Coda-hunting. Simply put, the right combination of Antivirus mods will damage a Coda threshold bar.

Once this gets to 100%, the Technocye Coda will then flee to Earth Proxima. The final Lich showdown for this purpose then becomes available via a Railjack mission (playable co-op as usual).

What is the reward for defeating Technocyte Coda in Warframe?

Like all other Liches in Warframe, once you defeat a Technocyte Coda fully, you have the option to either Convert or Vanquish them. Conversion unlocks the Coda to be your ally the same way as Converted Liches or On-Call Crews, and they are particularly useful for defending the Railjack from onboarding enemy crewmen.

On the other hand, the main incentive for Vanquishing them is Live Heartcells. These are tokens with which you can purchase the available new Coda weapons from a pool of 13 possible weapons. These are available to purchase at any time from Eleanor in the Hollvania hub, and the inventory resets once every four days. The ones you can buy, as well as their Elemental bonus, are determined by the vendor reset RNG.

