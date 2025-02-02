Warframe: How will Elemental Vyse work?

The Elemental Vyse is a new consumable coming to Warframe with the upcoming Techrot Encore update. While it's primarily aimed at the Coda weapons, a brand-new variety of Lich arsenal, it will revolutionize the usage of Lich weapons in general. In short, this new feature will not only incentivize you to fully rank all your Kuva, Tenet, and Coda weapons but also make fundamental Elemental progenitor mistakes much easier to reverse.

As revealed on Devstream 184, Elemental Vyse will be available in Warframe this March. Here's everything we know about how it will function.

What does Elemental Vyse do in Warframe?

The progenitor on these listings matter far less after the new system (Image via Digital Extremes)

Essentially, Elemental Vyse is a consumable item that will let you change the Progenitor Element bonus on any weapon. There's only one caveat: it can only be applied to weapons that are Rank 40, meaning only those Lich weapons that you have sunk 5 Formas into are eligible.

Trending

For newer players who are not sure how Lich (Kuva, Tenet, and upcoming Coda weapons) work, here's a quick explanation. All Lich weapons have a Progenitor Element bonus, some bonus base damage that gets bolted on top of the weapon's baseline stats.

This progenitor bonus not only boosts the damage output but also equips your weapon with a baseline Element for your status setup to combo with. The progenitor itself will also combo with the weapon's base Elemental damage if it's possible. For example, the upcoming Coda Pox will have base Toxin damage, so a Cold progenitor will combine with it to give it base viral damage.

Generally, the progenitor bonus of the weapon is rolled according to what Warframe you create the Lich with. You can consult our Warframe progenitor list for a full rundown of what's possible with the system, but the gist is that you need to use specific Warframes to kill the larvings to generate the right Element.

There are two exceptions to this: the melee Tenet weapons, and all the 13 upcoming Coda weapons. Rather than being generated by the Warframe's progenitor affinity, the base Elemental bonus of these weapons depends solely on how it rolls with the vendor reset.

Since you have no control over what the vendor reset RNG brings, getting a desired Elemental setup would mean waiting and monitoring these bi-weekly resets for as long as it takes. This is precisely when Elemental Vyse becomes a game-changer.

With the Elemental Vyse, you can grab whatever Element the vendor listing is offering, and simply switch it to your desired Elemental base once you level up that weapon fully.

Elemental Vyses can drop from the Technocyte Coda (new Infested Liches) when you kill them. Alternatively, you can also purchase them from Eleanor in Hollvania.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback