Warframe progenitor list for Kuva and Tenet weapons, explained

There are over 500 unique weapons in Warframe, and one must get hold of them all and rank them up in order to reach the maximum possible Mastery Rank. While these weapons provide 3,000 Mastery experience each, there are about a couple of special weapons that level up to rank 40 and provide 4,000 Mastery experience. These are the Kuva and Tenet weapons, an endgame class of weapons spread across primaries, secondaries, melee, and even archguns.

Some of these weapons are original products, but most of them are a special variant of pre-existing Grinner and Corpus weaponry. Kuva weapons are held by powerful Grineer war generals called Kuva Liches, while Tenet weapons are commissioned for Corpus super soldiers known as Sisters of Parvos.

On top of their top-of-the-line stats, these weapons come with a 'progenitor' bonus, which is a bonus elemental damage type added to their base damage.

How to get Kuva weapons in Warframe

The Cassini node in Saturn is the easiest spot to farm Kuva Larvings. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Kuva Liches must be defeated to get individual Kuva weapons in Warframe. The Liches are randomly generated Grineer super-mutants with unique quirks, powers, and resistances, and a randomized weapon. You can obtain these by the following process:

Travel to the Cassini node in Saturn.

After you finish the objective, wait for a yellow flicker on the screen.

Within the next 30 seconds, you must kill approximately 15 enemies till a Kuva Guardian announces a 'delivery'.

The 'delivery' in question is a Kuva Larving, a variant of the Grineer Scorpion unit.

Mercy-killing this unit will display the possible Kuva weapon you obtain.

If you do choose to proceed with the Mercy-killing, a new Kuva Lich with the weapon will be born. Successfully killing this Lich hands you the weapon.

How to get Tenet weapons in Warframe

You must beat Rank 1 in a Nightmare difficulty Granum Void before you can spawn a Sister (Image via Digital Extremes)

Tenet weapons can be found on Sisters of Parvos. While the Sisters of Parvos are functionally similar to Liches, the process of obtaining them is somewhat different.

You must complete the Call of the Tempestarii quest to generate a Sister in your game.

Go to the Hydra node in Pluto and beat the objective.

Enter the Granum Void with a Zenith Granum Crown and achieve Rank 1.

A Candidate may now spawn, similarly to the Kuva Larving.

If the Candidate has the desired Tenet weapon, you can Mercy-kill it to generate a Sister of Parvos with this weapon.

All the melee Tenet weapons, however, are not related to the Sisters of Parvos system. Instead, they can be purchased from Ergo Glast in the Perrin Sequence chamber within Relays. They can be purchased for 40x Corrupted Holokeys, which can be obtained from Railjack missions.

Warframe progenitor cheat sheet for Tenet and Kuva weapons

Specific progenitor elements confer specific ephemeras onto the Lich system. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Depending on which Warframe you use to Mercy-kill the Larving or Candidate, the Kuva/Tenet weapon will have different progenitor bonuses. This also affects the kind of potential Ephemera cosmetic the Lich/Sister will have.

Progenitor Element Warframes Possible Ephemera on Liches/Sisters Impact Baruuk, Gauss, Grendel, Rhino, Sevagoth, Wukong, Zephyr Vengeful Shockwave/Kyruna Heat Chroma, Ember, Inaros, Kullervo, Nezha, Protea, Vauban, Wisp Vengeful Flame/Zarina Cold Frost, Gara, Hildryn, Revenant, Styanax, Titania, Trinity Vengeful Chill/Gloriana Electricity Banshee, Caliban, Excalibur, Gyre, Limbo, Nova, Valkyr, Volt Vengeful Charge/Sybilina Toxin Atlas, Dagath, Ivara, Khora, Nekros, Nidus, Oberon, Saryn Vengeful Toxin/Lucretia Magnetic Citrine, Harrow, Hydroid, Lavos, Mag, Mesa, Xaku, Yareli Vengeful Trickster/Solena Radiation Ash, Equinox, Garuda, Loki, Mirage, Nyx, Octavia, Voruna Vengeful Pull/Hypatia

You can use this system to create a specific desired progenitor bonus for specific weapons. For example, Toxin is an extremely popular choice of progenitors because it can be easily turned into Viral or Corrosive. However, Magnetic or Radiation can also be a useful choice to increase the potency of primer weapons.