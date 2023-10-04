Nights of Nabreus, Warframe's annual Halloween event, is underway once again. Holiday-themed special experiences are a staple of all MMORPGs, and Warframe, despite not being a traditional MMO, engages in numerous community events across the year. There are several tailor-made ominous settings in the game to fit the occasion, but as always, this Halloween jamboree is taking place at Necralisk this year.

According to the lore, the Orokin of old had managed to cheat death through the ritual of Continuity, where they transferred their consciousness from their aging bodies to a fresh one. As a conceited mockery of the outdated concept of death, they had decreed the day of Nabreus, where they would masquerade as the dead.

Kaelli, otherwise known as the Daughter of the extant Entrati lineage, is seemingly the sole person who celebrates this Orokin festival of Nabreus.

Warframe Nights of Nabreus 2023 start and end date

This year, the Nights of Nabreus event kicked off on October 4 at 2 pm ET. It will be accessible for the rest of the month, ending on November 1, 1 pm ET.

In order to participate in it, you must be at least Mastery Rank 2 and have access to Necralisk, the Entrati-ruled hub city found early on in the Deimos moon. You will also need to beat the Heart of Deimos quest to have access to Daughter, from whom you can buy limited-time Halloween-themed items.

Here is how to access Nabreus Treats in Warframe:

Go to Necralisk.

Fast Travel to Daughter.

Select 'Nabreus Treats.'

Warframe Nights of Nabreus Treats: What are the new items this year?

Daughter is the sole vendor for the Nights of Nabreus event in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

This year, Warframe's Nights of Nabreus event did not bring back the highly coveted Exodia Contagion and Exodia Epidemic Arcanes or the exclusive Plague Zaw parts (Plague Akwin, Plague Keewar, Plague Kripath). However, the developer has added six new items into the mix.

Weapons

Basmu (125x Mother Token)

Ceti Lacera (125x Mother Token)

Sheev Blueprint (125x Mother Token)

Sheev Hilt (25x Mother Token)

Sheev Blade (25x Mother Token)

Sheev Heatsink (25x Mother Token)

Cosmetics

Hallow's Eve Palette (125x Mother Token)

Nabreus Ephemera Blueprint (45x Mother Token)

Spinneret Ephemera (150x Mother Token)

Nyctalus Ephemera (200x Mother Token)

Keratose Sugatra (35x Mother Token)

Gram Day of the Dead Skin (90x Mother Token)

Basmu Day of the Dead Skin (90x Mother Token)

Day of the Dead Gammacor Skin (90x Mother Token) (New!)

Day of the Dead Necramech Skin (100x Mother Token)

Revenant Vania Helmet (25x Mother Token)

Frightening Flock Emblem (5x Mother Token) (New!)

Taunting Tam Emblem (5x Mother Token) (New!)

Grim Grin Nabreus Sigil (5x Mother Token)

Somber Stalker Sigil (5x Mother Token) (New!)

Hounding Kubrow Sigil (5x Mother Token) (New!)

Decorations and Miscellaneous

Arlo's Flame Decoration (40x Mother Token)

Noggle Statue - Arlo (25x Mother Token)

Noggle Statue - Male Devotee (25x Mother Token)

Noggle Statue - Female Devotee (25x Mother Token)

Noggle Statue - Stalker (25x Mother Token)

Jack o' Naut Statue (25x Mother Token)

Haunted Interior Decorations (100x Mother Token)

The Ballroom Simulacrum (55x Mother Token)

Stinkeye Nabreus Glyph (20x Mother Token)

Rotting Nabreus Glyph (20x Mother Token)

Grapeskull Nabreus Glyph (20x Mother Token)

Lua Nights Glyph (20x Mother Token) (New!)

All the rewards can be claimed in exchange for Mother Tokens, a currency you can obtain by taking on bounties from Mother. Those unfamiliar with Deimos bounties can look into this guide on Mother Tokens.