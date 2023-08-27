Warframe Whispers in the Walls update: Release date, new enemy faction, features, and more

Warframe Whispers in the Walls is the next major content update for Digital Extremes' flagship MMO-lite looter shooter. The majority of 2023 for the game has been dominated by updates related to the long-awaited surreal landscape of Duviri. Other than the mainline Duviri Paradox update, the two other updates since then have refined Duviri-centric mechanics, game modes, and systems.

The upcoming Warframe Whispers in the Walls update, by comparison, will shift its scene from Duviri to Deimos. Added in the Heart of Deimos update, the new planet replaced the old Orokin Derelict as the place to farm Corrupted Mods, as well as the game's third open landscape in Cambion Drift.

Deimos is also home to Necralisk, the abode of the mysterious Entrati family. The functional significance that the Entrati family holds as a faction is paralleled by their central presence in Warframe's lore. The upcoming update will delve further into the past of arguably their most important patriarch, the Orokin scientist Albrecht Entrati.

Warframe Whispers in the Walls release date

Expand Tweet

Leading up to the TennoCon 2023 live event, Whispers in the Walls and its tie to the bowels of Nekralisk's long-forgotten secret labs was teased with Twitter posts from the developers. The TennoLive reveal has now confirmed the fan theories about its setting and lore implications, along with an Albrecht Entrati face reveal.

A specific release date for the Warframe Whispers in the Walls update was not directly discussed, other than that it is coming Winter 2023. Given that the reworks and quality-of-life improvements of Update 34: Abyss of Dagath are coming this October, this might mean a Christmas release date for Whispers in the Walls.

All new features coming with the Warframe Whispers in the Walls update

The new Murmur boss coming with the update (Image via Digital Extremes)

While the Abyss of Dagath (Update 34) is focused on making more holistic changes to the game, Warframe Whispers in the Wells will mostly bring content exclusive to the new area.

The quest will see the reawakening of the "Kylos Sequence," where the player will go down into the ancient Orokin labs of the Entrati scientists. This lab is an entirely new tileset with lighting that utilizes the latest Global Illumination technology we saw in the Soulframe gameplay teases.

The new tileset has one of the most polished lighting systems (Image via Digital Extremes)

The new area will come with its own separate enemy factions. The first of these is a major expansion to the Necramech enemy type, nanobots who are tasked with defending Albrecht's laboratory.

The other enemy faction is the Murmur, strange ramshackle creatures from the void. The gameplay showcase displayed on TennoCon 2023 involved the demonstration of the new Murmur boss called The Fragmented One.

The other point of interest in the Whispers of the Well update that may expand its horizons in the future as a more extensive system are Grimoire weapons. These are spellbooks that let you shoot out bolts of Entrati magic as a secondary weapon, and they may turn into their own class as well.