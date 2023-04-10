5 incredible upcoming MMORPGs to look forward to

MMOs and MMORPGs are among the most popular video game genres out there, with titles like Final Fantasy XIV, Destiny 2, World of Warcraft, and many more taking center stage. MMOs can be quite a tough switch for players not familiar with complex role-playing games, i.e., JRPGs or the classic Western RPGs.

However, they offer an exceptional progression system that will keep players hooked. Due to the ever-increasing popularity of the genre, over the past few years, there has been a huge influx of new MMO experiences.

There are also many MMO projects to look forward to from various developers and publishers, from seasoned MMO developers such as NCSOFT to small indie studios. Here are five of the most highly anticipated and incredible upcoming MMORPGs to look forward to.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Diablo IV to Dune: Awakening, here are five MMORPGs to look forward to

1) Diablo IV

Blizzard might not have had a perfect track record with their Diablo games, especially due to their recent mobile title, Diablo Immortal, which basically tarnished the pristine reputation of the series for many fans around the globe. However, it seems the publisher is preparing to redeem themselves with their upcoming title, Diablo IV.

The fourth mainline entry in the series, (aptly named) Diablo IV, is easily the most anticipated game for many MMO and MMORPG fans around the world, especially those who got to experience the franchise in its prime with titles like the original Diablo and the timeless Diablo III.

Diablo IV, for the most part, keeps everything fans loved in Diablo III and only improves on existing systems while also delivering a rather fascinating new narrative. Players recently got a taste of the game with an open beta, which garnered a mostly positive reception. Diablo IV is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

2) ARK 2

ARK: Survival Evolved had a rather rocky launch, but the game has gradually evolved over time to become one of the most-played MMOs out there. The gameplay freedom, simplistic mechanics, and the versatile combat system made ARK: Survival Evolved one of the most newcomer-friendly MMORPGs.

With the immense success of ARK: Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard eventually announced the next chapter in the series, ARK 2. Although the sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved is yet to get an official release date, the features promised by the developers (including a robust souls-like melee combat system and cross-platform modding support) already has players hyped and excited for the game.

3) Soulframe

Digital Extremes have struck a gold mine with their sci-fi MMO, Warframe, which is easily among the best games the genre has to offer. Despite being a free-to-play title, Warframe is one of the very few MMOs that focus on delivering a fascinating and detailed narrative over just mindless loot grinding and min-maxing.

Given the immense success of Warframe, it was only natural that Digital Extremes would eventually move on to a new project. Soulframe, the developer's upcoming MMO, is basically the evolved version of Warframe, but with a fantastical setting. Details on Soulframe are still sparse, with no official release date or window for the title.

4) Starkeepers

Starkeepers is an MMORPG that has a really unique art style rarely seen in games belonging to the genre. The simplistic art style is further complimented by the use of vibrant colors that help add a distinct look to each of the game's biomes. The game is described as an MMO that aims to deliver a "mythological epic fantasy" world for players to explore and an in-depth combat system.

Players will get to craft and wield occult weapons and personalize them with unique attributes to get the upper hand in combat. Developed by Wolfpack Games as their debut title in the MMORPG landscape, Starkeepers is surely a fascinating title that players should look forward to.

5) Dune: Awakening

The Dune franchise has been getting a lot of attention lately, mostly due to the fantastic live-action adaptation of the novella, but also due to the recently announced MMO set in the series. Although the Dune series has had its fair share of video game adaptations throughout the years, nothing compares to the sheer scale of the upcoming MMORPG, Dune: Awakening.

Being a novella, Dune has a very deep lore featuring politics, wars between different factions, and inter-galactic threats that endanger humanity. Dune: Awakening is being developed by Funcom, the creators behind Conan Exiles.

The team definitely has experience in creating MMORPGs, and it will be interesting to see how they end up shaping their latest project set within the Dune universe.

