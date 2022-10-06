How to easily earn Mother Tokens in Warframe

Digital Extremes’ Warframe features many different in-game resources and currencies that players are able to get their hands on and use to unlock various features and make their characters more powerful.

One such crucial resource, which is core to the shooter’s gameplay mechanic, is Mother Tokens, which allows players to increase their rank with the Entrati Syndicate.

Upon doing this, they will have access to high-value items from the Daughter of Necralisk, allowing their characters to scale significantly, making some of the late-game content easier to grind.

WARFRAME @PlayWarframe



The Nights of Naberus fall once again with new rewards all month long. Learn more: The Origin System’s annual celebration of Orokin immortality (and all things macabre) has returned!The Nights of Naberus fall once again with new rewards all month long. Learn more: wrfr.me/3M8uJYe The Origin System’s annual celebration of Orokin immortality (and all things macabre) has returned!The Nights of Naberus fall once again with new rewards all month long. Learn more: wrfr.me/3M8uJYe https://t.co/HD1gUwByCs

Mother Tokens are not exactly all that hard to come by in Warframe, but some community members have been having trouble obtaining them.

Primarily, there are two good ways to obtain these tokens in the game, and today’s guide will specifically talk about both of these to help players acquire Mother Tokens as they progress in Warframe’s main narrative.

How to easily obtain Mother Tokens in Warframe

As mentioned, there are primarily two effective ways with which players can farm Mother Tokens in Warframe. One of them would be to get this resource from completing the Necralisk Field Bounties after talking to Mother, and the other would be to get them after trades with Grandmother.

1) Field Bounties from Mother

One of the simplest ways of obtaining Mother Tokens in Warframe will be through the Field Bounties. For this step, all players will be required to do is make their way to Mother in Necralisk and interact with her, thereby opening up the bounties menu and signing up for a few of them.

Players will be required to keep a close eye on the bonus goals for each of these bounties, as completing those goals is recommended to get the most value from them.

Given below is a list of the bounty tiers and the number of Mother Tokens that players will be able to acquire after completing each of them:

Tier 1:

Level 5 to 15

12 Mother Tokens

Tier 2:

Level 15 to 25

30 Mother Tokens

Tier 3

Level 25 to 30

45 Mother Tokens

Tier 4

Level 30 to 40

85 Mother Tokens

Tier 5

Level 40 to 60

136 Mother Tokens

Tier 5 (Steel Path)

Level 100

150 Mother Tokens

Warframe players who think they are strong enough and are looking for a challenge are advised to opt for the Tier 5 and the Steel Path bounties. This offers the highest number of Mother Tokens out of all the missions, allowing them to rank up faster with the Entrati Syndicate.

2) Obtaining Mother Tokens through Grandmother

The next effective way to obtain Mother Tokens in Warframe will be to trade them with Grandmother. Players will be able to sell off some of their resources, like the Camion Drift through the “Mend the Family” option when interacting with Grandmother to obtain some Mother Tokens.

While it’s an effective method of farming Mother Tokens in the shooter, it’s not exactly advised for newer players and those who are yet to scale their characters effectively for the late-game grind.

This is because the resources that Grandmother requires in exchange for Mother Tokens are very valuable, and this transaction should only be done if players are not having much luck in completing some of the more difficult bounties.

What are Mother Tokens used for in Warframe?

In the third-person shooter title, Mother Tokens are primarily used to purchase items that are exclusive to the Nights of Naberus event. However, they have another use, which is to obtain 100 Entrati Standing when trading with Grandmother or even to trade in for Grandmother Tokens.

Poll : 0 votes