There are several avenues in Warframe to increase your damage in its higher-level content. Arcanes can boost useful stats like fire rate, critical chance, or straight-up damage, while buffs can give them an ever higher mathematical edge over enemy armor scaling. With the right modding practice, the most ordinary weapon can be elevated to a Steel Path-eligible powerhouse.

One of the most crucial pillars of scaling your damage in Warframe is the usage of primers. Mods like Galvanized Shot, the ranged weapon equivalent of Condition Overload, can add a separate damage multiplier on your modded damage based on how many status types the intended target is affected by.

Rather than dealing damage themselves, primer equipment is meant to 'prime' targets for lethal damage by riddling them with a high number of status afflictions in a short amount of time. While many weapons can do this job in Warframe, some seem to be designated vessels of the priming service.

Ranking the five best Warframe primers

5) Kompressa

Kompressa has one of the highest shot-per-pellet counts in Warframe. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Kompressa, Yareli's signature weapon, is arguably the most underrated gem eligible for primer builds. Like Yareli, Kompressa seems like a whimsical trick gun at a glance. It is literally a water pistol mockup, shooting out bubble projectiles that explode on impact in a short radius.

In practice, Kompressa has a huge amount of shots per magazine, capable of drenching a target with a myriad of status effects within seconds. Each shot has an innate 4x Multishot, meaning one magazine equates to four bubbles, which is enhanced further by Multishot mods.

On top of these qualities, Kompressa has innate viral damage to seal the deal. This makes the weapon a suitable candidate for a more hybrid approach towards a primer. It cannot proc the physical status types, but as a tradeoff, you can build for Viral, Corrosive, and Heat, capable of endgame-viable damage scaling.

4) Kuva Nukor

Kuva Nukor can be obtained by defeating Liches. (Image via Reddit)

Several factors make Kuva Nukor a tailor-made secondary for the primer role. Being a Kuva weapon, it gets a set progenitor status bonus. Simply put, depending on which Warframe you use to create its carrier, Kuva Lich, it gets an additional physical or elemental base damage bonus.

This can be a combination elemental damage type, generally Magnetic, making Kuva Nukor inherit Radiation and Magnetic as its elemental bases. With a setup like this, you can proc two status types on top of this, such as Viral and Heat.

The crux of Kuva Nukor's performance as a primer is its ease of use. It is a beam weapon that chains between enemies like Incarnon Torid or Amprex.

While the chained damage is diminished from the second target onwards, all of them are hit with the elemental status procs. The effect this creates in practice gives Kuva Nukor the rightful moniker of 'the microwave'.

3) Cedo

Cedo is capable of dishing out devastating damage on its own. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Cedo has consistently been among the top five primary weapons in Warframe ever since its release. Obtainable from Father in Necralisk, this Entrati shotgun is the signature weapon of Lavos.

Like Lavos' abilities, the central gimmick of Cedo is reliant on spreading a lot of status. The alt-fire on Cedo launches a disc crested atop its barrel. This automatically seeks out enemies and procs two guaranteed status effects even before status chance is factored into the equation.

With a high multishot and status chance, you will have multiple discs bouncing around the room and priming all enemies within a matter of seconds. To magnify this, Cedo uniquely gets the properties of a Galvanized Savvy mod as an innate passive bonus, gaining 60% extra damage per status type that afflicts its target.

2) Epitaph

Epitaph is the most popular primer in Warframe. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Epitaph is currently the uncontested king of primers in terms of Popularity. Obtainable exclusively from Railjack Proxima mission rewards, this arm-mounted cannon shoots out explosive slabs that have a high area of impact.

While the quick shot boasts high status chance, charged shots have the highest critical chance out of all non-Incarnon secondaries. On a build that uses this firing mode, the Epitaph can deal great raw damage and scale with Slash procs from the Hemorrhage mod.

However, its utility as a primer is so peerless that most Epitaph users simply opt for a build surrounding its quick shot gimmick. Epitaph's quick shots have the highest on-impact area coverage of all meta primer weapons, affecting a good number of enemies per hit with its quick shot.

On top of their other benefits, the quick shots always have guaranteed Cold procs, regardless of which elemental combinations you mod into it. This adds to the number of status types you can proc on-hit and makes it a pocket crowd-control tool by slowing down enemies.

1) Hounds

Hounds are a type of robotic companion in Warframe. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Hounds are robotic canine companions in Warframe you can get by defeating Sisters of Parvos alongside Tenet weapons.

While not technically weapons, Hounds have become potentially the best primer you can use since the Abyss of Dagath update. To make companions more relevant in Warframe, this update added a few 'Bond' mods alongside a series of quality-of-life buffs.

The central piece of this puzzle is the Synergize Prospectus mod, which shoots out a homing electric spark that ricochets seven nearby enemies after hitting its primary target.

Thanks to the new Manifold Bond mod, the elemental combo equipped with your Hound's weapon applies to your Precept abilities, meaning Synergize Prospectus flares also proc all the physical and elemental damage types from this weapon. Momentous Bond procs one additional random element on top of it as long as you have recently killed an Eximus unit.