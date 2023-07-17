What are Warframe Galvanized Mods and how to use them

For nearly half of Warframe's lifespan, melee mods had dominated the meta. Until 2021, top-tier melee weapons like Redeemer and Kronen Prime used to outclass the damage from ranged weapons by a large margin. The reason that melee weapons have been absolute powerhouses is two factors. Firstly, their damage scales with a combo multiplier, significantly increasing their potential sustained DPS.

The second factor was mods that specifically propelled this scaling factor. The three pillars were: Blood Rush for scaling critical chance, Weeping Wounds for scaling status chance, and Condition Overload for massive damage boosts with status effects.

The performance gap between guns and melee was so massive that Digital Extremes had to both nerf melee and buff guns. The buff on guns gave them an escalating scaling factor imitating the melee mechanic. This is achieved through Acolyte Arcanes and, more importantly, Warframe Galvanized mods.

Where to find Galvanized Mods in Warframe

One can also manually visit the Arbiters of Hexis in a relay (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Galvanized Mods are only obtainable from an Arbiters of Hexis agent, with no otherwise direct drop source. You can purchase them with the following steps:

Go to your Syndicates segment

Select Arbiters of Hexis

Select 'Visit Arbiters of Hexis' in the bottom right corner

This will directly take you to the Arbiters of Hexis room in a Relay

Talk to the agent on the left of the entrance. Once you go to him, the 'Arbitration Honors' interaction prompt will appear.

You can purchase all the wares this agent offers, irrespective of your syndicate alignment. In other words, whether you have positive or negative standing with the Arbiters of Hexis is immaterial.

The Arbitration Honors agent sells all Warframe Galvanized Mods (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Galvanized Mods can be purchased for 25 Vitus Essence apiece. Vitus Essence can only be acquired by doing Arbitrations. You can only access these special alerts after completing all Star Chart nodes, like Steel Path.

You get 1 Vitus Essence point per round of completion (every 5 minutes for Survival, every 200 Cryotic for Excavation, every 5 waves for Defense, and so on)

Each rotation also has a universal 7% chance to reward 3x Vitus Essence from the drop table.

Arbitration Drones may drop one Vitus Essence when they explode. This duplicates with Resource Boosters.

Arbitration alerts rotate hourly between different nodes and endless mission types. It would be best to take a durable Warframe with a no-respawn rule similar to Archon Hunts. Unlike Archon Hunts, you do not even enter the bleed-out stage and die instantly once your health reaches zero.

How to use Warframe Galvanized Mods

All Warframe Galvanized Mods can be purchased for 225 Vitus Essence cumulatively (Image via Digital Extremes)

Galvanized mods have a distinctive grey look with jagged outlines that set them apart from regular mods, akin to Rivens. There are currently 9 Galvanized mods in the game. These are variants of common mods with higher drain values and significantly higher stat boosts.

The key takeaway is that Galvanized mods must be triggered with kills. Their initial value is slightly lower than their regular variants, but this increases by leaps and bounds once you rack up the 'Galvanized' buffs by scoring kills.

The nine mods are divvied into three separate weapon classes with three mods each.

Rifle mods

Mod Name Initial Stats Additional Conditional Stats Galvanized Chamber +80% Multishot +30% Multishot per kill for 20 seconds (stacks 5x) Galvanized Scope +120% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds +40% Crit Chance per Headshot Kill (stacks 5x) Galvanized Aptitude +80% Status Chance +40% direct damage per Status Type affecting the target (stacks 2x)

Shotgun mods

Mod Name Initial Stats Additional Conditional Stats Galvanized Hell +110% Multishot +30% Multishot per kill for 20 seconds (stacks 4x) Galvanized Savvy +80% Status Chance +40% direct damage per Status Type affecting the target (stacks 2x) Galvanized Acceleration +30% Projectile Speed +30% Projectile Speed for 10s (stacks 2x)

Secondary weapons

Mod Name Initial Stats Additional Conditional Stats Galvanized Diffusion +110% Multishot +30% Multishot per kill for 20 seconds (stacks 4x) Galvanized Shot +80% Status Chance +40% direct damage per Status Type affecting the target (stacks 2x) Galvanized Crosshairs +120% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds +40% Crit Chance per Headshot Kill (stacks 5x)

Galvanized Shot, Galvanized Savvy, and Galvanized Aptitude are otherwise called gun-CO mods because of their mechanical similarity to Condition Overload. They can add tremendous damage if you put a lot of status effects on one VIP target. The only caveat is that this conditional boost on gun-CO mods does not work on area-of-effect weapons like the Kuva Zarr.