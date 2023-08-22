Warframe Incarnon Torid build guide: drop location, mods to use, and more

Warframe Incarnon Torid is among the best showcases of how much the Incarnon Genesis system can benefit underused weapons. A good chunk of this game's massive arsenal is used as interim equipment to rank up Mastery. The optimized way to do this involves lightning rounds of Sanctuary Onslaught or its Elite variant. In effect, many minmaxers do not notice interesting quirks some guns come with.

The regular Torid exemplifies this issue. Even though the damage it deals is unimpressive, it belongs to one of the more interesting weapon classes with toxin-based grenade projectiles.

The Incarnon mode, however, switches this up to make a truly endgame-worthy launcher weapon.

Warframe Incarnon Torid crafting: drop locations and farming guide

You can select Incarnon Torid as one of your Genesis rewards from Steel Path Circuit (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Incarnon Torid can be obtained by fusing its specific Incarnon Adapter into an existing copy of the Torid weapon. Even though it was originally an infested Ogris variant, Ogris itself is not needed to craft Torid.

The blueprint for Torid can be found in the Bio Lab in any Clan Dojo which has researched it.

The Incarnon Adapter, on the other hand, can only be farmed from the Circuit. The rewards for clearing rounds of the Circuit mode changes every week, and Incarnon Genesis Adapters for specific weapons are also available as part of this weekly rotation. The Adapter for Incarnon Torid is only available during week 5 (rotation E).

During this Rotation, selecting the Steel Path Circuit mode from the Duviri menu lets you choose the Incarnon Torid Adapter as one of your two guaranteed rewards. Depending on the order of priority, you will need to farm enough Circuit Progress Points to clear tier 5 or tier 10 of the reward tree.

Once you have obtained the Incarnon Torid Adapter, it sits in your inventory until fused with the Torid. The fusion process can only be done with the help of Cavalero in Chrysalith, Zariman Ten-Zero.

Other than access to Cavalero, you will also need an assortment of Duviri-exclusive resources as a one-time implantation payment.

Warframe Incarnon Torid mod build for Steel Path

Incarnon Torid build in Warframe using low-level Viral mods for less status weightage (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Incarnon mode, once charged by either body shots or headshots, turns the Torid into a beam weapon. The beam projectile has a base reach of 40 meters, which is much higher than the average beam length for this weapon class.

The build exclusively focuses on the Incarnon mode beam, meaning you do not get any mileage from a larger chamber or ammo reserve. Unlike most powerful Incarnon Genesis weapons, Warframe Incarnon Torid is a rare breed where a status-focused raw damage build can outperform the critical-Hunter Munition combo.

As the build shown above indicates, we will use Viral and Heat status effects alongside a faction damage amplifier for double-dip damage scaling. The Thermite Rounds mod can be swapped out if you have a good Riven for its relatively high disposition.