Warframe Bond mods: How to use, effects, and more

Warframe Bond mods were introduced alongside the Abyss of Dagath update. These mods are ideally used on companions and are a part of the companion rework incorporated by the new update. An important part of the overall gameplay mechanic, companions are useful in activities, especially when facing large groups of enemies.

Although they weren't in an abysmal state before the Abyss of Dagath update, a rework was long overdue. With these new mods, companions have become slightly more effective. With that said, here's how the Warframe Bond mods work.

How to get and use Warframe Bond mods

There are two distinct types of companions in Warframe: Robotic and Beast. At any given time, you will only be able to use one companion in the game.

These Warframe Bond mods allow you to dovetail with your companion in multiple ways, often granting them certain abilities and powers that boost their impact in combat.

While you can outfit your companion with multiple bond mods simultaneously, you must be wary of the resultant energy drain. Each companion has a specific mod energy limit, so as long as you don't cross the limit, you're good to go.

How to get Bond mods in Warframe

Unlike the other mods in the game, these selections can only be purchased from the Syndicate vendors on the three open-world hubs. The hubs and their vendors are as follows:

Cetus - Master Teasonai

Fortuna - The Business

Necralisk - Son

Each mod will cost 20,000 Standing, and you must reach Rank 3 with a vendor to make a purchase. So keep doing the missions they offer to not only increase your rank but also earn additional standing.

Each vendor sells three different types of Bond mods in the game. While Robotic and Beast companions have a unique set of mods, some are general and can be used on all companions across the board.

To conclude, Warframe Bond mods increase the efficiency of companions in combat. These are a must-have item for every Tenno running around with a pet while fending off Corpus and Grineer forces in and around the system.