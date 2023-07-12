In Warframe's decade-long run, the developers have tried to incorporate outer space gameplay several times. The first attempt was with Archwings in Update 15, released in 2014. Archwings are mech jetpacks with their own set of abilities and compatible mods. While this did implement space flight into the game, 'outer space' was limited to a few Archwing-exclusive nodes.

The Railjack system in the Empyrean update is where the community's dream to truly experience the game in outer space lies. The 'Empyrean' is a game mode that exclusively occurs on Proxima regions on the orbital edge of the planets and anomalous Void zones.

In this mode, the player pilots their own Railjack, a massive spaceship capable of traveling off the Solar rail network.

Best Railjack parts and turrets in Warframe

Railjack components build for Warframe Empyrean game mode (Image via Digital Extremes)

You will have a built Railjack simply by progressing through its introductory quest, Rising Tides. When you finish the quest, the ship is operational, and the Empyrean is wide open for exploring. However, the bulk of your Railjack's stats come from its modular components.

The starter set of Sigma series components you get by default is underwhelming. You can farm additional components as random drops in Empyrean, which must be repaired before using them.

The components always belong to one of the four 'Houses' or Old War-era manufacturers. They also have a simplified quality rating system easily identifiable from whether they are Mk I, Mk II, or Mk III.

The offensive capabilities of a Railjack are not too skewed by the House variations in practice. Any rag-tag combination of Mk III components suffice. The more important parts are the Plating and the Shield Array to make the ship more durable.

Shield Array - Zetki Mk III

Engines - Vidar Mk III

Plating - Lavan Mk III

Reactor - Lavan Mk III

As for armaments, Zetki easily has the highest overall DPS capability. The downside is that it overheats easily, which can be remedied by the Reload Intrinsic found at Rank 9 of Gunnery. The two best choices of weapons, depending on your preference, are:

Laith for high DPS delegated to a Gunner crew because of projectile travel time issues.

Talyn/Pulsar for being fully hitscan and having the highest effective range to hand-pick targets not destroyed by Seeker Volley.

The 'Ordnance' is the alt-fire attack you can use by pressing MMB (default keybind on PC). The default Tycho Seeker Ordnance you get is actually the best one in Warframe.

Warframe Railjack mod build for Plexus in 2023

Railjack mod build in Warframe focusing durability (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Railjack 'Plexus' is the mods system configurable from your Orbiter. The Integrated section of mods affects a number of stats, including turret damage and Battle Mod strength.

The first order of business here is to boost Forward Artillery damage with the mod of the same name. Otherwise, you can simply focus on durability with the 'Ironclad Matrix' aura mod. Top speed should be your secondary priority for attributes.

The reason why the Turret damage does not matter so much is due to Battle Mods. 'Seeker Volley' is the single best choice in this section, capable of carrying you through the entire Proxima star chart and Void Storms.

The only other situationally important mod is Blackout Pulse for single-target control on Crewships so you can land artillery beams.

Battle mods cost energy from the Railjack's energy pool. The trick, however, is that certain Warframe energy regeneration methods also work on Railjacks. Dispensary, slotted as a Helminth ability on your Warframe of choice, doubles as a Railjack energy battery.

The best trick of the trade in this game mode is to simply play Lavos. When Lavos pilots the Railjack, the Battle Mods cost no energy. They are instead placed on a cooldown timer. This allows you to easily spam Seeker Volley off-cooldown to destroy all Empyrean mobs.

