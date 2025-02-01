  • home icon
  Warframe: Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 8 start date and rewards

By Sambit Pal
Modified Feb 01, 2025 18:43 IST
warframe nightwave noras mix vol 8
Warframe's new Nightwave is all about the blast to the past (Image via Digital Extremes)

A new Nightwave season is coming to Warframe next week. Continuing the tradition of interim Nightwaves, Nora's Mix Vol 8 will go live on February 6th. While the last one was themed around the Jade Shadows update, this one will be all about Warframe 1999. The rewards include two new Augment mods for Vesper 77 and AX-52 — two of the most popular weapons obtainable in Hollvania.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 8.

When is Nora's Mix Vol 7 ending in Warframe?

The Ongoing season, Warframe Nora's Mix Vol 7, will be terminated on February 6. It's not unheard of to have a few Nightwave-less days in the middle, but this time, the upcoming season (Vol 8) goes live on the same day.

The exact release time of Nora's Mix Vol 8 is 11 a.m. ET on February 6, as confirmed by the concurrent timing of the Rhino Heirloom Collection.

With the end of Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 7, Burning Hate and Unseen Dread will be unavailable for a long time, so make sure to get these mods while you still can.

All the rewards you can get from Nora's Mix Vol 8 in Warframe

The Battle Ink is the most commando cosmetic we have (Image via Digital Extremes)
The following are all the tiered rewards you can get from Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 8 in Warframe. These are numbered in the order that you can get them in.

  1. Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x150
  2. Big Bytes Pizza Sigil
  3. Nightwave (Landing Craft)
  4. Exilus Weapon Adapter
  5. Nightwave Livery
  6. Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50
  7. Heuris Polearm Skin
  8. Lillian Floof
  9. Weapon Slots x2
  10. Jillian Floof
  11. Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50
  12. 3x Forma Bundle
  13. Leaded Gas (Vesper 77 Augment)
  14. Arcane Rage x3
  15. Battlecry Ink
  16. Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50
  17. Boltor Kubrow Armor
  18. Aoi Origami Glyph
  19. Warframe Slot
  20. Veiled Riven Cipher
  21. Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50
  22. Tammpet Sugatra
  23. Proto Necramech Skin
  24. Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50
  25. Biotic Rounds (AX-52 Augment)
  26. Stance Forma
  27. Glacia Syandana
  28. Wirematrix Ephemera
  29. Umbra Forma
  30. Techrot Armor Bundle

Each of these tiers needs 10,000 Nightwave Standing to unlock.

How to get Nightwave Standing

Nightwave Standing is obtained by completing various Nightwave goals.

  • Daily goals - 1,000 Standing (resets daily)
  • Weekly goals - 4,500 Standing (resets weekly)
  • Elite Weekly goals - 7,500 Standing (resets weekly)

Check out our Warframe weekly checklist guide to see which ones are doable this week. On the whole, Nightwave is easier to complete at a go the further you are into a season since a catch-up mechanic will automatically retrieve expired weekly goals from missed weeks.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
