Warframe: Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 8 start date and rewards

A new Nightwave season is coming to Warframe next week. Continuing the tradition of interim Nightwaves, Nora's Mix Vol 8 will go live on February 6th. While the last one was themed around the Jade Shadows update, this one will be all about Warframe 1999. The rewards include two new Augment mods for Vesper 77 and AX-52 — two of the most popular weapons obtainable in Hollvania.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 8.

When is Nora's Mix Vol 7 ending in Warframe?

The Ongoing season, Warframe Nora's Mix Vol 7, will be terminated on February 6. It's not unheard of to have a few Nightwave-less days in the middle, but this time, the upcoming season (Vol 8) goes live on the same day.

The exact release time of Nora's Mix Vol 8 is 11 a.m. ET on February 6, as confirmed by the concurrent timing of the Rhino Heirloom Collection.

Trending

With the end of Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 7, Burning Hate and Unseen Dread will be unavailable for a long time, so make sure to get these mods while you still can.

All the rewards you can get from Nora's Mix Vol 8 in Warframe

The Battle Ink is the most commando cosmetic we have (Image via Digital Extremes)

The following are all the tiered rewards you can get from Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 8 in Warframe. These are numbered in the order that you can get them in.

Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x150 Big Bytes Pizza Sigil Nightwave (Landing Craft) Exilus Weapon Adapter Nightwave Livery Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50 Heuris Polearm Skin Lillian Floof Weapon Slots x2 Jillian Floof Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50 3x Forma Bundle Leaded Gas (Vesper 77 Augment) Arcane Rage x3 Battlecry Ink Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50 Boltor Kubrow Armor Aoi Origami Glyph Warframe Slot Veiled Riven Cipher Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50 Tammpet Sugatra Proto Necramech Skin Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 Cred x50 Biotic Rounds (AX-52 Augment) Stance Forma Glacia Syandana Wirematrix Ephemera Umbra Forma Techrot Armor Bundle

Each of these tiers needs 10,000 Nightwave Standing to unlock.

How to get Nightwave Standing

Nightwave Standing is obtained by completing various Nightwave goals.

Daily goals - 1,000 Standing (resets daily)

Weekly goals - 4,500 Standing (resets weekly)

Elite Weekly goals - 7,500 Standing (resets weekly)

Check out our Warframe weekly checklist guide to see which ones are doable this week. On the whole, Nightwave is easier to complete at a go the further you are into a season since a catch-up mechanic will automatically retrieve expired weekly goals from missed weeks.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback