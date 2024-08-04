Warframe Rhino Heirloom Skin release date, price, and more

Rhino Heirloom Skin is coming to Warframe on February 6 at 11 am ET, marking the fourth cosmetic collection to be introduced in this premiere line. Those who cannot afford the plats right now need not worry, as this will be a permanent addition to the market, unlike the time-gated pair of first Heirlooms (Frost and Mag).

With Rhino being one of the most iconic and universally useful Warframes out there, this has the chance to bring Digital Extremes the highest sales numbers.

For those who can't wait to learn more about it, here's everything we know about Warframe's Rhino Heirloom Collection.

Warframe Rhino Heirloom Collection pricing details

The concept art of the Rhino Heirloom skin was unveiled during TennoCon 2024. We are yet to see a 3D render, and it is not known how the Iron Skin visuals will interact with the amber skin palette. What we do know is that it's going to be the second solo Heirloom bundle after Ember's. In other words, it should follow the same pricing model as the Ember Heirloom Collection.

Trending

If this is the case, then the Warframe Rhino Heirloom Collection is going to be priced at $24.99 (and it has a 425 bonus Platinum to sweeten the deal). For those who do not like to buy their way in with real money, there will be an alternative payment method: you can also buy it from the in-game Market with 475 Platinum.

It's a lot of premium currency for beginners, but the player-driven economy in Warframe lets you get Platinum for free by trading with other Tenno.

Part and parcel of a prestige bundle in Warframe are exclusive accessories. The Rhino Heirloom Bundle is going to include the main Rhino Heirloom Skin, as well as a new Signa, Color Palette, Sigil, and possibly more.

However, all these cosmetic items will also be available for purchase individually. The prices for these individual parts have not been confirmed, but going by the Ember Heirloom Collection parameters, here's our unofficial guess:

Rhino Heirloom Skin (main skin): 225 Platinum

Color Palette: 80 Platinum

Signa: 85 Platinum

Glyph: 25 Platinum

Sigil: 25 Platinum

Prex Card (decoration): 35 Platinum

Like all frame-bound cosmetics, you can use the helmet and body cosmetic of the Heirloom Skin on both Rhino and Rhino Prime. It will also not be time-gated, unlike the Frost/Mag Heirloom Bundle. Once it is released, it will be available for purchase in the Market forever.

Going forward, it appears there will not be any dual Heirloom Collections like the Frost-Mag duet. We will likely hear about the next one at TennoCon 2025, set for July this year.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback