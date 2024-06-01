Warframe: Ember Heirloom collection price, release date, and other details

The Ember Heirloom Collection is the second prestige 'Heirloom' skin to debut in Warframe. Barring some very rare 'arcane helmets', cosmetics in Warframe are there purely to add visual flavor, and Heirloom skins are no different. Besides a skin for the titular Warframe, the Ember Heirloom collection will launch with themed accessories - and for a change, none of these will be time-gated exclusives.

In this article, we will go over all the details regarding the upcoming Ember Heirloom bundle in Warframe - how much it will cost you, and when you can expect it.

When is Ember Heirloom Collection coming to Warframe?

Heirloom 2024 release date was confirmed on Devstream 180 (Image via Digital Extremes)

Heirloom Collections are meant to be a tie-in with TennoCons. The Ember Heirloom Collection will become available on July 20, 2024, the second day of the TennoCon. The bundle will be available for purchase on all platforms from 11 am ET onwards.

Everything contained in the Ember Heirloom Collection

The centerpiece of the bundle is the Ember Heirloom Skin, which is based on a series of concept artworks by independent artist Cleo Naturin made during the last TennoCon.

Expand Tweet

All in all, this Heirloom collection will contain:

Ember Heirloom Skin

Ember Heirloom Signa

Ember Heirloom Glyph

Ember Heirloom Sigil

Ember Heirloom Color Palette

Ember Heirloom Prex Card

425 Platinum (only available on the paid pack for $24.99, not if you buy the Collection with Platinum)

How much does Ember Heirloom Collection cost?

In total, the bundle will cost $24.99 in real money, with no variations on pricing based on platform or region. Players should keep in mind that the $24.99 paid pack will only be available up till the next Heirloom pack in 2025.

However, an alternate method of payment exists: you can buy the full Ember Heirloom Collection with 475 Platinum. This makes the collection much more accessible to players. Platinum can be obtained in-game through p2p trading, meaning that enterprising Tenno can get the full set without opening up their wallet.

For those of you who want to take this route, here are 10 ways to make Platinum easily in-game.

While Deluxe bundles are known to have exclusive components that cannot be purchased individually, Ember Heirloom Collection is an exception in this regard. All of the components, including the Signa, can be purchased individually. However, their prices have not been officially confirmed yet.

Digital Extremes received community backlash during their first expensive Heirloom collection reveal last year, and they have followed all the feedback this time. Thus, besides all the accessibility options and lenient pricing, the entire bundle will be a permanent market addition.

However, this policy will not retroactively affect the Ember and Mag Heirloom Collection. For the time being, they remain exclusives in earnest.

