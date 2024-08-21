Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol. 7 Release date, new rewards, and more

The next season of Warframe Nightwave, Nora's Mix Vol. 7, will go live on September 3, 2024, at 11:15 AM PDT (2:15 PM ET). Nightwave is the game's version of a seasonal battle pass, except all the items on it are free and claimable by all players. To advance its tiers and get your rewards, all you'll have to do is tackle the many weekly challenges.

In this guide, we will list all the upcoming rewards in Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Volume 7.

All new rewards in Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 7

Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 7 will feature a bunch of new 'Stalker-themed' cosmetics for your Warframes, Drifter, and Operator, picking up the narrative cue from the recent Jade Shadows update.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The full list of rewards for all the tiers in Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 7 has not been revealed yet. However, we do know about all the new rewards coming this season:

Stalker-themed Cosmetics for Warframes : Stalker Sigil, Stalker Shoulder Guard

: Stalker Sigil, Stalker Shoulder Guard Drifter and Operator cosmetics : Stalker Operator/Drifter Mask Piece, Stalker Operator/Drifter Nose Piece, Stalker Operator/Drifter Ear Piece

: Stalker Operator/Drifter Mask Piece, Stalker Operator/Drifter Nose Piece, Stalker Operator/Drifter Ear Piece Stalker Sumdali (a cosmetic item that goes on your landing craft, visible during loading screens)

Stalker In Action Glyph

3x Stalker Specter

A new Dread Augment

A new Hate Augment

Warframe's Incarnon Dread currently holds the spot of the second-best bow for endgame after Incarnon Paris, but this upcoming Dread Augment might be good enough to reverse that ranking.

New Nightwave Offerings (Credits Shop) in Volume 7

A number of Augment mods, which were originally rewards from past Nightwave seasons, are now available on the Credits shop. Here's everything new in the Nightwave Cred Shop for Vol 7:

Jade Aureolt Helmet Blueprint

Precision Strike (Tonkor)

Range Advantage (Akjagara)

Combat Reload (Tigris)

Critical Precision (Tiberon)

Solstice Skin Blueprints for: Arca Plasmor, Atomos, Cycron, Dual Keres, Fulmin, Gram

How to prepare for Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 7

Nightwave Nora's Mix Volume 6 is going to expire on the same day as Vol 7's release (September 3, 2024). If you haven't already cleared out its tiers, it's worthwhile to try and clear some now. Clearing the challenges for this week's reset recycles the challenges from past weeks, making for a great catch-up mechanic.

Arguably the best reward in Nightwave Vol 6 is at lvl 25 (Photon Overcharge).

More importantly, you should clear out your current Nightwave Credits by purchasing items from Cred Shop. These do not persist through seasonal resets, and you can only sell them for regular credits afterwards.

Check out our other guides on this game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback