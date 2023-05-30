How to get Incarnon Dread in Warframe

Bows are among the first category of Primary weapons most newcomers use in Warframe. In the Warframe path, a player can pick up the MK1-Paris in the very opening minute of the game. The most basic-looking starter weapon, it is still a bow that can one-shot nearly everything for the first two planets. Bows in the game follow this trend of reliability in stopping power consistently.

Most old-school bows released earlier in Warframe's decade-long run remain viable, if not top-tier. One of these that has retained its fame through the rise and fall of the boom-and-zoom meta is Dread.

A random drop from the Stalker, the Dread is often a random surprise gift for beginners very early on. For how early you can get it, Dread's ability to dish out Orange Crit numbers is an unbeatable feat for any other MR5 weapon.

With the recent Duviri Paradox update, Dread is again at the forefront, thanks to an all-new Incarnon Genesis.

Where to find Incarnon Dread in Warframe?

Incarnon Dread drops with the final week/rotation of Incarnon Geneses released so far. It is currently up for grabs till the end of the week (June 4th, 2023). If you miss it, it will appear again within two months per the current six-week rotation system.

Incarnon Geneses, i.e., evolution tree upgrades to older weapons, can be accessed through the Steel Path Circuit mode.

For you to get it, the prerequisites are:

Access to the Circuit, which you can get by doing the Duviri Paradox quest.

Access to Steel Path, for which you must clear all the nodes on all the planets.

Access to Chrysalith, for which you must finish the Angels of The Zariman quest.

To access it, go to the Duviri tab at the top right of the Navigation menu, and select the Circuit. If this is the first time you open it in a week, you will first get to pick from three Warframes, which is the regular Circuit reward. Once you pick it, get to the Steel Path tab to automatically get the prompt to pick two Incarnon upgrades out of five.

The first one that you pick will be placed in the fifth tier of Steel Path Circuit rewards, while the second will be placed in the final tier. Assuming you have picked the Incarnon Dread first, you now need to clear the fifth tier of this week's Steel Path Circuit, which is a total of 1785 Circuit Reward points.

Cumulatively, this should take you no more than 16 successful rounds of Steel Path Circuit to clear, or 12 rounds if you can do them in a row. Once you have cleared tier 5 of Circuit rewards, go to the Circuit menu again to obtain Incarnon Genesis for Dread.

You can implement the upgrade by going to Cavalero, the arms Vendor at Chrysalith, the hub at the center of Zariman Ten-Zero. It requires Duviri-specific materials in order to unlock. If you do not have them just yet, you can retrieve the upgrade from Cavalero at any later point.

Poll : 0 votes