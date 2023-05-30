How to get Tasoma Extract in Warframe

After a long time, the latest Warframe update adds a completely new open landscape, Duviri. For reference, the last update to add a free-roam node in Warframe was way back in 2020: The Heart of Deimos. The new open-world Duviri islets come with its familiar flourish of art direction and, more importantly, the usual content island paraphernalia. This includes all-new resources that are exclusively found while exploring Duviri.

Unlike the previous open worlds, Duviri has no mining system. Instead, it diversifies the location where you can find particular resources. One of these new materials is Tasoma Extract. Located in the cavernous underhangs of Duviri, the crushed stalks of the Tasoma plant is a delicacy prized by the citizens of Duviri.

Where to find Tasoma Extract in Warframe: Duviri locations, how to spot, and farming strategies

Tasoma Extract implements many Incarnon Genesis upgrades added in Warframe Update 33.0. Specifically, a handful of Tasoma Extract is a prerequisite for several Primary weapons and the Edun Melee weapon. As of 33.0.12, a total of 290 Tasoma Extract is sufficient to craft all the required weapons.

Like all of the Duviri resources, you only need to break the Tasoma Extract to harvest it. Even though Tasoma fungi are rare, they all spawn exclusively in the cave tileset within Duviri, making them easier to find than other rare flora such as Dracroot.

For a quick sweep of some Tasoma Extract during any Spiral, you can find four relatively spacious caves between Moirai Crossing and Primrose Village in the central Duviri island and two more in Farbreeze Hamlet. These caves have entrances next to the road, so it will not detract from the objectives too long.

Tasoma Extract as found in Warframe (image via Digital Extremes)

This will be even easier for players who have access to the Fast Travel intrinsic from the Riding tree. The two aforementioned large cave systems are right next to the Farbreeze Hamlet Materlith.

For a more dedicated run, one should wait till the Anger Spiral. During this phase, all the plants are easy to find due to the red glow added to them.

There are a total of 16 cave systems in Duviri, ranging between small and large. The smaller ones can spawn no Tasoma Extract at all in some runs. The average cave will spawn one to three breakable Tasoma plants, which grant 2x to 4x Tasoma Extract each.

The average farm-centric run through Duviri in Warframe will produce over 40 Tasoma Extracts, even if you miss some cave systems. If you are thorough, scoring as much as 70-80 Tasoma Extracts on a bountiful run is possible.

