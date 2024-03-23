Warframe Jade Shadows: Everything we know so far about the upcoming update

Warframe Jade Shadows will be the game's next update after Dante Unbound, coming sometime between May and July this year. Other than the titular Warframe Jade, the update will also involve a cinematic side quest casting some limelight on our favorite assassin, the Stalker.

Unveiled during the hour-long DevStream 177 hosted during PAX East 2024, Jade Shadows was a surprise reveal for many fans. However, parts of its ideas have previously come up in some of last year's DevStreams.

This article goes over everything we know about the Warframe Jade Shadows update so far, including its expected release window and known features.

Warframe Jade Shadows release window: When is it expected to go live?

While the Warframe Jade Shadows update does not have a release date yet, Creative Director Rebecca Ford has confirmed that we can expect it sometime between May and July 2024.

Warframe Jade Shadows' quest will be from Stalker's point of view

Is Stalker mode finally coming with Warframe Jade Shadows update? (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Warframe Jade Shadows key art was shared during the update's surprise reveal at PAX East. Two figures feature in it: Jade, the 57th unique Warframe, and what seems to be a Stalker-themed landing craft.

Jade will also be coming with her own signature melee weapon in Warframe - which could be a polearm, scythe, or speargun. In any case, not many details can be listed about the new frame before the upcoming DevStream, which will talk more about the new update.

Here's what Community Director Rebecca Ford did say about Warframe Jade Shadows during the hour-long PAX East stream:

"This will be a cinematic quest update... from the Stalker's point of view."

Is Salker mode finally coming to Warframe with the Jade Shadows update?

A sneak peek into the Stalker Mode from TennoCon 2017 (Image via Digital Extremes)

The contents of the cinematic quest remains unknown due to spoiler reasons, but the developer also mentions how Stalker "gets from place to place using some type of landing craft of his own."

There is a slight chance this will either make improvements to the Stalker invasion mechanic in missions or finally introduce the much-coveted Stalker Mode in Warframe.

The 'Stalker Mode' feature was first proposed during TennoCon 2017, complete with a proof-of-concept gameplay segment.

In the original Stalker Mode concept supposed to debut last year, you essentially get to play the Stalker and invade other players during mission.

Stalker has already become a playable Warframe of sorts if you unlock the final Opportunity Drifter Intrinsic on the Circuit.

Like Whispers in the Walls, Jade Shadows might be another quest you gain access to later in the game.

Arcane farmers can rejoice during this update, as it brings the glad tidings of a new Clan event, likely also pre-TennoCon.

