Warframe: All status effect changes in Jade Shadows update

Status effects are a big part of what makes the build variety in Warframe enjoyable. However, some status effects provide far more desirable results than others, resulting in a stratified modding meta in terms of elemental combos. The Jade Shadows update will attempt to switch it up by buffing multiple status effects directly and indirectly.

The developers have confirmed that none of the meta statuses like Slash, Viral, or Corrosive are getting nerfed. Instead of dethroning the popular status effects, the changes coming in Warframe: Jade Shadows will level the playing field by making underused status effects more palatable.

In this article, we will go over exactly which status effects are affected, and what statuses you should find more useful going into Jade Shadows.

Warframe: Jade Shadows will make some less-used status effects more useful

The updated UI will make it easier to see which status effects are good for a particular mission (Image via Digital Extremes)

First and foremost, we should address the indirect buff to Corrosive and Heat. Warframe: Jade Shadows will also introduce an armor cap to enemy-level scaling.

A full armor strip will no longer be as important for dealing damage against high-level enemies. In other words, a partial armor strip is far more useful now.

Heat's 50% current armor reduction will have more punch, and Corrosive will be just as good without having to use Emarld Archon Shards to pump up the stacks.

With that out of the way, the following are the status effects that will undergo direct buffs in Warframe: Jade Shadows.

Changes to Blast

Blast will finally have an explosive effect with area-of-effect capabilities. If modded onto area-covering weapons, this may also set off a chain reaction to deal even higher damage.

From the developer workshop on Warframe Forums:

"When you deal a Blast Status, the damage dealt will trigger a smaller, secondary detonation following a delay. If you eliminate an enemy or reach X Blast stacks, they’ll detonate, dealing a percentage of the summed-up damage on an AoE range!"

Changes to Cold

Cold can now stack up to 10 times (one additional time as compared to before). After the 10th stack of Cold is procced on an enemy, it will be frozen solid after a delay. Frozen enemies cannot regenerate shields, and Critical hits gain enhanced Critical Multiplier on them.

It is worth noting here that VIP enemies such as Acolytes, Liches, and bosses in Warframe cannot be completely frozen. This may change if a future mechanic allows one to supersede the Cold stack limitation.

Changes to Magnetic

Magnetic will now be a more effective damage type when dealing with Nullifier bubbles. Additionally, Magnetic is a far more useful damage type when going up against Corpus.

With this update, the Corpus will have a much lower shield regeneration delay and a higher shield regeneration rate. Magnetic dramatically reduces both of these effects on enemies, making it a worthy tool when dealing with heavy-duty Corpus units.

As mentioned previously, the meta counterpart of these status effects, such as Gas, Toxin, and Viral, will not undergo nerfs in this patch. How the DoT effects such as Electricity, Heat, and Toxin interact with bane-mods will also remain unchanged, so you can gain double-dipping damage scaling with those.

